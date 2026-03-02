Nayab Saini Wears Saffron Turban, Congress Says He Has Eyes On Punjab Polls

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini presented the state budget on Monday, but it wasn't just the financial announcements that grabbed attention.

The colour of the turban - bright saffron - that he wore during the presentation quickly became the centre of a political debate, with many linking it to the upcoming Punjab assembly election.

The BJP has assigned Saini a key role in strengthening the party's footprint in Punjab. Over the last few months, he has been frequently touring the state, addressing party meetings, inducting leaders from rival camps, and aggressively targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Saini often highlights Haryana's governance model, citing initiatives such as the Deendayal Lado Laxmi Yojana's Rs 2,100 scheme for women and the procurement of 24 crops at minimum support price (MSP), contrasting them with policies of the Punjab government.

His growing presence in Punjab, however, has not gone unnoticed by the Congress.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring took a sharp dig at Saini, suggesting that the Haryana chief minister appears more invested in Punjab politics than in his own state.

"I think Nayab Singh Saini is now interested in contesting elections from Punjab. Since becoming chief minister, he has spent more time in Punjab than Haryana. Perhaps he fears being sidelined at home and hopes for relevance here," Warring said.

He dismissed expectations from Haryana's budget, calling it a "rubber stamp" exercise.

Drawing a comparison with former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Warring quipped that merely changing attire - whether a turban or traditional clothing - does not win public trust.

As political temperatures rise ahead of election, even a turban has become a powerful symbol in the battle for Punjab.