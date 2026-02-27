"Hold Polls Now, If BJP Wins 10 Seats, I Will Quit Politics": Arvind Kejriwal

After being discharged by a court here in the liquor policy case on Friday, former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging they hatched a conspiracy to finish off the Aam Aam Aadmi Party through a "fake" case which was part of the "biggest political conspiracy" in independent India's history.

The court, while granting the relief to Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the case, was unsparing in its criticism of the CBI saying its charge sheet "suffers from internal contradictions, striking at the root of conspiracy theory".

The court has given a historic verdict, Kejriwal said, adding that the judge showed tremendous courage in passing the order "under the existing circumstances when all institutions are under assault".

"The court has proved that Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and AAP are 'Kattar Imaandar'," he said, accompanied by former deputy chief minister of Delhi Sisodia.

Slamming the BJP, Kejriwal said he has earned only honesty and reputation in his entire life, which was being attacked by Modi and Shah through a "fake" liquor scam case.

"BJP has thrown Delhi into chaos with problems like pollution, polluted Yamuna, damaged roads... I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi and if BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics," Kejriwal asserted.

After the court verdict, Kejriwal broke down while talking to reporters. The AAP convener was present in the court when the order was passed by Special Judge Jitendra Singh.

Later in the day, addressing a press conference, the AAP chief said that they will file an application in a court for discharge in connection with cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

Soon after the court's order, celebrations broke out at Kejriwal's home and AAP workers distributed sweets and danced to dhol beats cheering 'Arvind Kejriwal Zindabad.

"Holi has arrived early," party workers rejoiced as they played with gulaal.

Inside the house, Kejriwal was seen hugging his wife and children, visibly emotional. Sisodia was also part of the celebration.

"Today it is a day to celebrate, truth and honesty win. The fake case that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah tried to create through ED has been exposed," a party worker said.

A senior party leader said that the discharge of Kejriwal and Sisodia will boost the morale of AAP workers and strengthen the party ahead of upcoming assembly polls. The MCD polls are also scheduled to be held next year.

Kejriwal's wife Sunita thanked the court and the judge for "bravery".

"Arvind Kejriwal led his entire life with honesty and for the progress of the country. But these people, in their greed for power, levelled fake charges, jailed his aides... But I had faith in God," she told PTI Videos.

Kejriwal said that first time a sitting chief minister was "dragged out of his home and put in jail", and reminded people of his and Sisodia's jail.

The entire case was fake, asserted Kejriwal, who was arrested in the alleged liquor scam case in March 2024 by the Enforcement Directorate.

"Mud slinging was resorted to against us. There were round-the-clock TV debates, and news was flashed that Kejriwal is corrupt," he said, breaking down.

Kejriwal said people questioned why he became silent and vanished, after returning from jail.

"I am not a politician. Politicians dont care even if abused, they have thick skin. But I care when someone calls me corrupt, sends me jail and my family faces sarcasm. Kejriwal ko fark padta hai.I had decided to keep silent till proven innocent before the whole country. A heavy burden is lifted off my chest today.

"I want to tell Modiji that you slapped so many cases against us, sent ED, CBI, IT, Police against us, sent us to jail but still could not harm Kejriwal.

"Now there is only one option Modiji to deal with Kejriwal - get Kejriwal murdered. Otherwise, Kejriwal cannot be handled by you. You have tried everything now Kejriwal must be murdered. There is one more option but Modji cannot attempt it." "Satyamev Jayate" was the common refrain among the Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers, who claimed that theirs is an uncompromisingly honest party, and the court order has proved that.

Reacting to the order, Sisodia said the ruling reaffirmed the public's faith in the Constitution.

"Despite all the attempts by the BJP and its agencies to prove us dishonest, today it has been established that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest," the former Delhi education minister said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Atishi said the party had endured sustained pressure during the investigation. Recalling the incarceration of leaders and the hardships faced by their families, she said the court's decision showed how false allegations were made to target AAP leaders.

"The AAP is a staunchly honest party, and today's verdict proves it," she said. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "Truth always triumphs".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)