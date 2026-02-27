"We Have Won": Manish Sisodia's Call To Wife While She Was Mid-Prayer

She was mid-prayer, when Manish Sisodia called to say "hum jeet gaye hain (We have won)". This, however, put Seema Sisodia, Manish's wife, in a Hamlettian dilemma: should she finish her prayers or should she rejoice. She chose the former. The celebrations, she said, could wait some more.

She told NDTV that her husband casually said that he is going off to the court for a hearing in the Delhi liquor policy case, which has been going on for nearly three years. A routine the family was familiar with. "Theek hai (Okay)," was her response.

The court was set to file charges today, but what followed took everyone by surprise.

All 23 accused, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were cleared of all charges in the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), a premier investigating agency.

The case stemmed from allegations of corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 introduced by the AAP government. The CBI had alleged that the policy was designed to favour select private entities by reducing licence fees and fixing profit margins, leading to kickbacks and financial losses to the Delhi government.

"I was praying when I got a call from him saying, "We've won." I felt like leaving the prayers midway. Then I remembered the story of Lord Satyanarayan. I decided I won't leave it midway," she, who spoke in Hindi, told NDTV's Ankit Tyagi when asked if she knew the "return gift" she was going to get today.

"Mujhe thoda time bhi lagta hai. Maine puja poori kari phir suna sabko (It takes me some time. I completed the prayer and then heard everyone)," Seema Sisodia, who was seated on a sofa next to her husband, said with a chuckle. The reference to her "taking some time" was a dig at her own medical condition. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a severe autoimmune disease, in 2000. It is generally agreed that the impact of the disease accelerates with time and other factors such as increased physical and emotional stress.

"It feels great. It was a terrible time," she added.

Her husband attributed it to god's grace.

"I knew I would win. That it will happen like this today, it is just God's grace," Manish Sisodia, 54, said.

"Arvind Kejriwal Is Court Certified Kattar Imaandar": Manish Sisodia After Being Cleared In Liquor Policy Case @ankit_tyagi01 @msisodia pic.twitter.com/Bt06nKacsP — NDTV (@ndtv) February 27, 2026

The court held that there was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the formulation of the now-scrapped liquor policy and ruled that the prosecution's case did not withstand judicial scrutiny.

The judge observed that the CBI had attempted to construct a narrative of criminal conspiracy, but its theory was based on conjectures rather than concrete and admissible evidence. The judge also expressed strong disapproval of the investigative approach adopted by the agency, particularly its reliance on statements of an approver.

The court observed that granting pardon to an accused, turning him into an approver, and then using his statements to fill gaps in the prosecution's case or implicate additional persons was improper. It cautioned that permitting such a course would amount to a serious violation of constitutional safeguards.

Manish Sisodia reiterated that he has been maintaining that the charges against them were "fictitious".

"In this country the Constitution rules, and in this world God rules. Today, the court certified that Arvind Kejriwal is "kattar imaandaar (staunchly honest)"," Manish said.

"My wife was unwell, my son had just gone to college and I was sent to jail," he recounted with a tinge of bitterness.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister said he used to get five minutes to talk on the phone when he was in jail but he always believed that "God will do justice".

The AAP leaders are now free but the impact of the case was felt in the 2025 Delhi polls, where the BJP emerged the big winner. With 48 of the city's 70 seats in its pocket, the party claimed power in the national capital for the first time in nearly three decades.

Both Kejriwal and Sisodia suffered poll losses. And Delhi got a new Chief Minister in Rekha Gupta.

This morning, however, things looked up again for the AAP leaders.

"I'm glad it's all over and proven. Winning and losing is a part of politics. The people of Delhi are frustrated. You should hold the Delhi elections today, Arvind Kejriwal will probably return with 70 seats," Manish said.

When asked if the central agencies are being misused against the opposition parties, the AAP leader answered in the affirmative.

"That's true. Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI are being misused. Today, the tradition in the country is to launch ED cases against everyone, put them in jail, and the case against them will continue. The court's stand today, I suspect, will have a profound influence on the future of politics in this country. The common man will find strength from this verdict," Manish - who transitioned from a journalist to an activist to a politician to a minister - said.

"I had a passion to do something, and when I met Arvind Kejriwal, that passion grew stronger. I worked diligently to sow the seeds of education into the country's politics," he said.

Asked what his message was, he said, "Fight, the Constitution is with you, God is with you."

The AAP leader was in jail when his son went abroad for studies. He could not meet him.

When told that he will also get his passport back, he smiled.

"I was not able to go to meet him because of these troubles. Now I hope I will be able to go and meet him," he said.

The Holi is going to be bigger this time? this reporter asked Seema Sisodia.

"Haan, kaafi achha lag raha hai (Yes, it looks quite good)," she said with a smile, and then slipped in an invitation.



