After Rahul Gandhi's Questions To PM On Trade Deals, An Amit Shah Counter

Rahul Gandhi's unrelenting attack on the Central government on the issue of farmers and the trade deal with the United States has drawn a sharp reaction from Union minister Amit Shah, who accused the Congress leader of "spreading lies" and "misleading farmers". Gandhi, who started his attack on the government in parliament, continued it on Sunday, posing "five questions" in a post on X. The thrust of his argument was if India is "allowing another country to gain a long-term foothold in agriculture industry".

"I feel like laughing when Congress's Shahzada Rahul Gandhi stands in Parliament and talks about protecting farmers. The Congress has a long history of misleading the country and now they are spreading lies about trade deals," Shah said at an event in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The government, he said, has fully safeguarded the country's agriculture and dairy sectors - areas that have been sensitive lately with farmers apprehensive about the future.

"Rahul Gandhi is spreading lies that trade deals with the European Union, England and America will damage our farmers and end our dairy sector. I want to assure the farmers, cattle-rearers and fishermen of this country that their interests have been fully protected in every agreement signed by PM Modi. There is no need to worry," Shah said.

During the previous regime, agreements detrimental to Indian agriculture were signed. PM Modi reversed such provisions as soon as he assumed office in 2014, he said.

Gandhi and his party have placed hard questions about the trade deal, including why a copy of the deal has not been made public and why the deal is advantageous to the US, ensuring that India pays 18 per cent tariff - up from three to four per cent.

In his post today, Gandhi continued with that line, asking if US will now decide what happens in the India's agri sector. "If we allow the import of GM soy oil, what will happen to our soy farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and across the country? How will they withstand another price shock," one of his questions read.

"What does removing "non-trade barriers" mean? Will India be pressured in the future to loosen its stance on GM crops, weaken procurement, or reduce MSPs and bonuses? 5. Once this door is open, how do we prevent it from opening further each year? Will it be prevented, or will each deal gradually put more crops on the table? Farmers must get this clarification. This isn't just about today. It's about the future as well," his post added.

Amit Shah has suggested that Gandhi publicly debate the issue. "Rahul Gandhi ji, decide any platform. Even the BJP Yuva Morcha president can come and debate with you on who has harmed farmers and who has worked for their welfare," he said.