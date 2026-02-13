Amit Shah To Visit International Border In Assam On February 21

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the India-Bangladesh international border in Assam's Cachar district on February 21.

The visit assumes significance as action against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh forms a central poll plank of the BJP ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Shah is expected to reach Assam on February 20 and will arrive at Natanpur village near the international border the next morning, party sources said. On February 21, he will attend the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP) event.

State minister Kaushik Rai, Cachar district commissioner Ayush Garg, officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and police visited Natanpur village to review preparation and security arrangements on Thursday.

In Natanpur, which lies in the Katigorah area of Cachar district, saw over 200 illegal migrants, including Bangladesh and Myanmar nationals, being apprehended in recent years.

The VVP, organised by the Home ministry, focuses on livelihood generation, promotion of tourism and cultural heritage, skill development, and strengthening agriculture and allied sectors.