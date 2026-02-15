Video: 'Show ID' - Pak Army Chief Asim Munir Nearly Stopped At Munich Event

A security officer at an event in Germany's Munich almost stopped Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir over his identity card.

Field Marshal Munir and his team came to the German city to attend the Munich Security Conference.

A video showing the security officer asking the Pakistani army chief to keep his identity card visible in the front has gone viral.

Just steps away from the entry to the conference, the security officer tapped on his name badge and, pointing at the ID card dangling from his neck, said, "Can you turn that around?"

UPDATE!!

Field Marshal Army Chief Asim Munir arrives for Munich Security Conference in Germany pic.twitter.com/v4PQpW4z77 — HTN World (@htnworld) February 14, 2026

A Germany-based Sindhi political organization, the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), has strongly objected to the participation of Field Marshal Munir in the Munich Security Conference, calling the invitation "deeply regrettable" and urging international stakeholders to take note.

Members of the JSMM protested outside the venue, highlighting human rights violations in Pakistan.

In a formal statement addressed to the United Nations, the European Union, the German government, and international human rights bodies, JSMM chairman Shafi Burfat expressed what he described as "deep shock and regret" over Field Marshal Munir's presence at the high-level global forum.

The Munich Security Conference, widely regarded as a key platform for dialogue and conflict resolution, annually brings together world leaders, diplomats, and security experts to address international peace and security challenges.