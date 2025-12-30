Asim Munir Marries Daughter To His Brother's Son At Pak Army Headquarters

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's daughter Mahnoor got married on December 26 to her first cousin Abdul Rehman. The wedding took place in Rawalpindi at Pakistan Army Headquarters, and the country's top political leaders and military figures attended it. However, the ceremony was kept discreet, and no photographs were released.

The wedding was attended by Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, the ISI chief and other members of the Pakistani army, such as retired generals and former chiefs.

Abdul Rehman, Asim Munir's nephew, also served in the Pakistani army in the capacity of a captain and later joined the civil services through a quota reserved for army officers and currently serves as an assistant commissioner.

According to Pakistani journalist Zahid Gishkori, the wedding had 400 guests but was kept subdued due to security reasons.

Munir has four daughters, and this was the wedding of his third daughter.