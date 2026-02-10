Punjab Governor's Anti-Drug Yatra Triggers Row Over Opposition Participation

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab spokesperson and MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Tuesday raised serious questions over Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's "anti-drug yatra." Dhaliwal stated that while the AAP government is consistently fighting the drug menace, the Governor's parallel march sends a troubling message because of the people he has chosen to stand with.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria embarked on a four-day anti-drug yatra across Punjab's border districts, including Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, and Fazilka. He arrived in Ferozepur on the second day of the yatra. However, the yatra became a buzz as more of a political alliance than a typical one, as Akali leaders and the Dera Beas chief joined the yatra alongside BJP leaders.

On the second day of the yatra, Radha Soami chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon and BJP working president Ashwani Sharma were present with the Punjab Governor in Ferozepur. Significantly, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also joined the yatra.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who also participated in the anti-drug yatra, said that the Punjab Governor is doing the work that the Punjab government should be doing against drug abuse. We stand with him in eliminating this drug problem. He added that Governor Gulab Chand Kataria had appealed to involve all sections of society in this campaign.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria stated that since the launch of this yatra, drug abuse has been curbed. The participation of people in the border areas has significantly strengthened the drug eradication campaign. He stated that people from all walks of life must join this campaign, and only then will this yatra achieve a drug-free Punjab.

Suggesting that Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria was apparently trying to help the Shiromani Akali Dal and its leader Sukhbir Singh Badal to revive itself for eventual alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, through the “march against drugs”, Punjab Congress president today asked him (the Governor) whether it was an attempt to run the ‘Samjhuata Express'.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Warring questioned Governor Gulab Chand Kataria's "march against drugs", suggesting it's a plot to revive the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for an alliance with the BJP, calling it an attempt to run the ‘Samjhauta Express'. Warring tweeted, "my humble question to Hon Punjab Governor Shri Ghulab Chand Kataria Ji is whether the march he is leading against drugs is actually a campaign against drugs or an attempt to run the ‘Samjhuta Express' and prepare ground for forging Akali-BJP alliance in the state".

Addressing a press conference at the AAP office, Dhaliwal said that under the leadership of CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, the state government has been holding its own anti-drug marches across Punjab. "These are not just for show; they are part of a real, on-ground battle," he said. He suggested the Governor start a separate yatra only after seeing the success of the government's efforts, adding that both his timing and his companions raise serious concerns.

Dhaliwal clarified that AAP does not oppose any genuine effort to end drug abuse. “We want every person and organisation to join this fight. However, it is unacceptable that the Governor is walking alongside the very people responsible for spreading drugs in Punjab in the first place,” he said.

Criticising the makeup of the yatra, Dhaliwal pointed to the presence of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP leader Ashwani Sharma. "A march where Sukhbir Badal and Ashwani Sharma are seated together cannot be about ending drugs. This kind of spectacle doesn't inspire confidence; it looks more like an attempt to shield people rather than confront them."

He urged the Governor to look at Punjab's recent history before leading such an event. “The Governor should understand who brought the so-called ‘sixth river' of drugs to our land. From 2007 to 2017, when these leaders were in power, drugs flourished. Today, those same people are sharing a stage with the Governor. These are the same individuals who protected traffickers for years,” he added.

The AAP leader expressed concern over the message this sends to the public. He questioned how the forces that "destroyed the youth of Punjab" could lead an anti-drug march, adding that the Governor's support only encourages those who pushed the state's future into the dark.

Dhaliwal suggested that if the Governor were truly serious about the issue, he would have chosen a different path. “He should be walking with the people and organisations who have been honestly fighting this menace at the grassroots level for years. Since AAP took office, drugs have been our biggest challenge, and we have been fighting a decisive battle against them for four years.”

Concluding the session, Dhaliwal said the presence of controversial political figures has deeply disappointed the public. “The people of Punjab are watching. They know who is truly fighting drugs and who is standing with those who sell them. Our government will stay committed to this campaign, but the public will never support a march involving the political patrons of drug traffickers.”