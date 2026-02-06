Advertisement
Who Was Lucky Oberoi, AAP Leader Shot Dead In Punjab

Lucky Oberoi shared close ties with Rajwinder Thiara, AAP's Jalandhar Cantt in-charge.

Lucky Oberoi was associated with the property business.
  • Lucky Oberoi, AAP leader, was shot dead in broad daylight in Jalandhar, Punjab
  • Attackers on a two-wheeler fired multiple bullets while Oberoi parked near a gurudwara
  • He was a financier and property businessman with close ties to AAP leaders in Jalandhar
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in Punjab's Jalandhar on Friday. Unidentified attackers opened fire on him in broad daylight; Oberoi was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, but was declared dead upon arrival. He was hit by at least five bullets. 

The attackers reportedly arrived on a two-wheeler and fired multiple rounds at Oberoi while he was parking his Thar car near a gurudwara in the Model Town area. Police officials reached the scene shortly after the incident was reported and launched an investigation.

Who Was Lucky Oberoi?

  1. Lucky Oberoi was a well-known AAP leader in Punjab. He lived in the Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar area in Jalandhar.
  2. His wife Simarjot Kaur unsuccessfully contested municipal polls on an AAP ticket earlier.
  3. He shared close ties with Rajwinder Thiara, AAP's Jalandhar Cantt in-charge.
  4. He worked as a financier.
  5. He was also associated with the property business.

How Party Leaders Reacted

The killing has led to strong political reactions across party lines. Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa accused the AAP government of failing to maintain law and order in the state.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia also criticised the state government, calling the incident evidence of deteriorating security conditions in Punjab.

