PM Modi's Dera Visit Signals BJP's Dalit Outreach In Punjab

Budget over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, just hours later, flew to Dera Sachkhand Ballan near Jalandhar in Punjab to pay tributes to Guru Ravidas, combining religious reverence with political strategy in the state's Dalit heartland.

The Prime Minister's visit to the dera came days after the sect's head Sant Niranjan Dass was chosen for Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, on January 25.

The dera is one of the most influential spiritual centers for the Ravidassia community, a significant segment of Punjab's Dalit population, particularly concentrated in the Doaba region.

The Doaba region - comprising Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr and Kapurthala districts - holds 23 of 117 Assembly seats and the Dera Sachkhand Ballan has direct influence on at least 19 seats.

The community's support can sway voting trends, making them a key target for political outreach.

Punjab's politics is often summarised as "he who wins Doaba, wins Punjab".

The Dalit community constitutes 32% of Punjab's population, and the BJP aims to tap into this demographic by showcasing its respect for the community.

The BJP is focusing on the Dalit demographic in Punjab, a crucial move to establish its own electoral presence. After splitting with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 2020, the party has worked to build its own identity. This strategy appeared to be working, with the BJP's vote share jumping from 6.6% in the 2022 assembly elections to 18.56% in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

It was a very special feeling to be at Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the Jayanti of Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji. pic.twitter.com/HSGMZu1RQb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2026

PM Modi's visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan and the awarding of 'Padma Shri' to the Dera chief are seen as gestures to win over the Dalit community.

"Mein Punjab di iss dharti nu naman karda haan," said the Prime Minister as he greeted people on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti and the Magh Purnima.

PM Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, told the gathering that the constituency also happens to be the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.

"People of Varanasi gave me blessings, and I got the opportunity to also serve the place as an MP from there," he said.

"We take inspiration from Guru Ravidas," he said.

It was very special to meet Sant Niranjan Dass Ji at Dera Sachkhand Ballan on the special occasion of the Jayanti of Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji.



He was recently conferred the Padma Shri, in recognition of his inspiring service to society. pic.twitter.com/z1pEg3ueWV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2026

"With the blessings of Sant Ravidas, I am confident that we will achieve the target of Viksit Bharat," he said.

The BJP's Dalit outreach could shake up the state's politics, traditionally dominated by Congress and SAD. The party's growing influence in Dalit areas may force other parties to reassess their strategies.