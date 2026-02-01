PM Modi Meets Arab Leaders, Says India Backs Palestinians, Gaza Peace Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met the foreign ministers of Arab nations in New Delhi for the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Saturday, reiterated India's "continued support" for the Palestinians and US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan. PM Modi also conveyed his appreciation for the Arab League's role in support efforts towards regional peace and stability, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"The prime minister reiterated India's continued support for the people of Palestine and welcomed ongoing peace efforts, including the Gaza peace plan," it said.

PM Modi also highlighted the deep and historic people-to-people ties between India and the Arab world, which have "continued to inspire and strengthen the relations between the two sides over the years".

The Prime Minister outlined his vision for the India-Arab partnership in the years ahead and reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepen cooperation.

The PM posted a picture with the Arab ministers in a post on X, and wrote: "I was delighted to receive the Foreign Ministers and the delegations of the League of Arab States today. The Arab world is an integral part of India's wider neighbourhood. We share deep civilisational bonds, vibrant people-to-people connections, strong fraternal ties, and a common commitment to peace, progress, and stability. I am confident that strengthening cooperation in the fields of technology, energy, trade, and innovation will open new horizons and elevate our partnership to even greater heights."

PM Modi's remarks on the Gaza peace plan came even as India is yet to take a call on joining the 'Board Of Peace' initiative, which aims to resolve global conflicts, starting with the Gaza conflict. Trump had sent an invitation letter to PM Modi that was shared on social media by the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

The US president had unveiled the 'Board of Peace' as part of the second phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, signed by both parties in October 2025. The board would reportedly be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts.

Member states in the board would be limited to three-year terms unless they pay $1 billion each to fund the its activities and earn permanent membership.

Palestinian Minister on India's role in conflict

Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian said India is "uniquely positioned to play a mediating role" in achieving lasting peace between Israel and Palestine amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza and mounting global calls for a political solution.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV during her visit to New Delhi for the India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM), the Palestinian leader underscored that "there is no more time for wars" and called for dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law.

"India has been one of the first countries to send aid through Egypt. It has supported development projects in the West Bank and consistently stood for humanitarian principles," she said.

(With inputs from PTI)