"India Can Be Bridge To Peace With Israel": Palestinian Minister To NDTV

Amid a fragile ceasefire in Gaza and mounting global calls for a political solution, Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian has said India is uniquely positioned to play a mediating role in achieving lasting peace between Israel and Palestine. Speaking exclusively to NDTV during her visit to New Delhi for the India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM), the Palestinian leader underscored that "there is no more time for wars" and called for dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law.

In a wide-ranging interview with NDTV's Senior Executive Editor Aditya Raj Kaul, Aghabekian described the situation on the ground in Gaza as dire, despite what she termed a "partial ceasefire".

On Violence In Gaza

While large-scale hostilities have reduced, she said, killings and injuries have continued since the agreement was signed. "What we hope is for this ceasefire to become permanent and for relief efforts to start immediately," she said.

According to the Foreign Minister, Gaza today is a landscape of destruction, with most of its population displaced. "Everything is destroyed. People need basic services – education, healthcare, food, and shelter. Most people are living in tents or partially destroyed buildings that could collapse at any time," she said, stressing that immediate humanitarian access and reconstruction are critical.

Aghabekian welcomed the announcement of an international "Board of Peace" for Gaza, saying any initiative that helps stop the fighting and facilitate humanitarian aid is positive. However, she also cautioned that such mechanisms must align with the United Nations framework.

"What we welcomed is a board of peace as stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution 3802," she said, adding that proposals presented recently in Davos go beyond Gaza and are still being studied by many countries to assess whether they undermine or replace the UN system.

On Israel's stated objective of demilitarising Hamas as a prerequisite for peace, the Palestinian Foreign Minister said the immediate priority must remain humanitarian relief. "What matters right now is for people to breathe in Gaza," she said. "After two years of atrocities, it is time that people receive caravans for shelter, clean water, food and medical care. All parties must comply with the agreement."

Addressing concerns over terrorism and the possibility of Hamas re-emerging, Aghabekian argued that sustainable peace lies in addressing root causes. "If people see a genuine path towards peace, where their rights are respected, and their children have a future, all Palestinians will be for peace," she said.

On India's Role In Gaza Peace

She reiterated the Palestinian Liberation Organisation's stance, "No to violence, yes to solving issues around the table."

India's role featured prominently in the conversation. On her first visit to New Delhi, Aghabekian praised India's humanitarian support to Gaza and its long-standing backing of Palestine in international forums.

"India has been one of the first countries to send aid through Egypt. It has supported development projects in the West Bank and consistently stood for humanitarian principles," she noted.

The Foreign Minister said India's balanced relationships give it diplomatic leverage. "India is friendly with both entities, Israel and Palestine, and we think it can play a role in that regard," she said when asked directly if New Delhi could mediate peace talks.

Drawing on India's repeated assertion that "this is not an era of war," Aghabekian said such an approach aligns with Palestinian aspirations. "Wars only bring more violence and destruction."

On The West Bank

She also expressed concern over the West Bank, warning of what she described as a "silent, creeping annexation" marked by settlement expansion, armed settlers, violations of prisoners' rights and restrictions on international organisations. "The situation is dangerous and volatile," she said.

Looking ahead to the IAFMM and her meetings with Indian leaders, Aghabekian said her top priorities would be a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza, immediate reconstruction and enforcement of international law. "If you believe in a two-state solution, you need to help Palestine materialise that state," she said.

Message To PM Modi

Asked what message she would convey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Palestinian Foreign Minister replied, "Do what is right based on your values and your great history. You have been for peace, for self-determination, and you have been friends with both Palestine and Israel."

As global attention once again turns to Gaza, Aghabekian's remarks position India not just as a humanitarian partner but as a potential bridge in one of the world's most intractable conflicts.