Pakistan To Join Donald Trump's Gaza 'Board Of Peace'

Pakistan will join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace" to help achieve lasting peace in Gaza, its foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The board, set up late last year under Trump's Gaza plan, is aimed at resolving global conflicts.

Some countries have reacted with caution to the initiative, although the US has said that over 20 countries have agreed to join so far.

Islamabad's move is part of its efforts to support the Gaza plan under the UN security council framework, the foreign office said in a statement.

Pakistan hoped "concrete steps will be taken towards the implementation of a permanent ceasefire" as well as to boost aid and aid Gaza's reconstruction, it said.

Pakistan took the decision in response to Trump's invitation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the statement said.

