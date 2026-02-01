Union Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Union Budget 2026 today, February 1. This will be her ninth consecutive budget speech under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is the second time in India's fiscal history that the budget is set to be presented on a Sunday. The only previous instance of a Sunday Budget dates back to February 28, 1999. On that day, then Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha presented the Union Budget during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government.
According to the Economic Survey 2026 tabled on Thursday, India's economy is projected to grow 7.4 per cent in financial year 2026 (FY26) and 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY27, driven by regulatory reforms, a strong macroeconomic base, and a renewed call for private sector investment.
Here are the Live Updates of Union Budget 2026:
What makes Union Budget 2026 unique? NDTV's Padmaja Joshi brings you the in-depth analysis.
Union Budget 2026 Live: Why ITC Investors Should Follow Budget Speech Live
ITC investors have taken a gut punch. Nearly Rs 1 lakh crore has evaporated from the company's market value in a month as the stock plunged close to 20 per cent after the sharp cigarette tax hike unveiled in late December. The wipeout has turned this usually dependable defensive giant into one of the hottest Budget conversations, with the street desperate for clarity on where tobacco taxation goes next.
The sell-off has been fast and unforgiving because the trigger is pure policy. Cigarettes remain ITC's profit backbone, and the government's decision to overhaul the tobacco tax structure has forced analysts to slash near-term earnings expectations almost overnight.
Under the new regime, excise duties now range from Rs 2,050 to Rs 8,500 per 1,000 sticks alongside a 40 per cent GST from February 1, 2026. The jump has pushed the overall tax load sharply higher and reignited familiar fears around shrinking demand, tighter margins and a potential spike in illegal trade.
Most analysts argue the correction says more about the tax shock than about any flaw in ITC's fundamentals. Vincent KA of Geojit Investments says the steep excise hike explains the slide and expects ITC to raise prices in phases to protect profitability, a strategy it has long relied on. But he warns that price actions may hurt volumes until the market adjusts.
With uncertainty swirling around taxation and stock trading far below its recent highs, Budget day carries a direct question for investors. Will the government steady the tobacco tax framework or leave ITC navigating fresh volatility in the months ahead?
Union Budget 2026 Live: Will Foreign Portfolio Investors Get A Tax Lifeline As Foreign Money Bolts?
Foreign institutional investors pulled Rs 19 billion in 2025 and another Rs 4 billion in the first month of 2026, a steady exodus that has rattled a market already struggling with currency weakness and post-tax returns that appear thin next to risk-free yields in developed economies. This backdrop has turned the Budget into a high-stakes moment, with investors hoping the Finance Minister delivers a framework that restores confidence in India as a long-term destination for foreign money.
"This Budget comes at a very crucial juncture as far as markets are concerned," says Nimesh Chandan, Chief Investment Officer at Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited. "The most important area to watch will be the steps the Finance Minister takes to attract durable FDI, and FPI flows into the economy."
Reports indicate that the government is examining targeted tax relief for foreign portfolio investors. Jefferies says such a move "could be a positive for equities" and serve as a tailwind for cash markets, although the firm stresses it is not its base case.
Union Budget 2026 Live: Capex Or Caution?
After ramping up central capital expenditure (CapEx) to about Rs 11.2 lakh crore in the last Budget, the government now faces a sharper trade-off: keep pushing big-ticket infrastructure spending to sustain growth, or tap the brakes to reinforce its fiscal consolidation narrative and reassure bond markets. Whether Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chooses another year of aggressive capex or signals a more cautious, consolidation-first path today will be read as a clear statement of how the government plans to balance jobs, demand and debt in the run-up to the next phase of the fiscal roadmap
Union Budget 2026 Live: Will Budget 2026 Fight AI Job Threat?
India's employment paradox, too many people stuck in low‑productivity farm work and too little in modern, wage‑rich sectors, lies at the core of wage stagnation, rural distress and weak mass consumption, making it imperative for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to put labour‑absorbing growth, MSME credit and compliance easing, faster payments, and employment‑linked incentives at the heart of its strategy.
Will Nirmala Sitharaman Give A Higher Take-Home Pay With Sharper 87A Rebate?
Can Budget 2026 really stretch the Section 87A rebate so far that income up to Rs 15 lakh becomes tax-free under the new regime, or has the government already spent most of its room for generosity? The clamour for higher relief has grown with inflation and rising household costs. Tax experts still warn that last year's big rejig of slabs and rebates, which was expected to cost nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in direct-tax revenue, makes another hefty bump in the 87A limit fiscally hard to justify, especially when New Delhi is also trying to simplify the system and quietly steer taxpayers away from the old regime.
Union Budget 2026 Live: Banking Changes Starting Today
SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and PNB are revising charges and card benefits, including changes to IMPS transactions, reward points, and KYC updates. When it comes to SBI, the service charge will be Rs 2 plus GST for online SBI IMPS transactions above Rs 25,000 and up to Rs 1 lakh - applied from February 15. A fee of Rs 6 plus GST will be applied on transactions between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh. And Rs 10 plus GST will be applied on online IMPS transactions from Rs 2 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh.
HDFC Bank has announced to revise the credit card reward points criteria for its Infinia metal credit card. On its website, it noted, "With effect from February 1, 2026, reward points on your Infinia credit card can be redeemed up to a maximum of five times per month."
On the other hand, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has asked the customers to update their KYC information in accordance with RBI guidelines by February 2.
Union Budget 2026 Live: What Could Be In For Poll-Bound West Bengal And Tamil Nadu
What could be in store for poll-bound West Bengal and Tamil Nadu? What are people expecting? NDTV's Manogya Loiwal and Vijayagopal Muralidharan bring you these ground reports.
Gold Duty Cut Or Hike? Budget 2026 Speculation Heats Up Bullion Bets
With imported bullion still under the scanner for its impact on the rupee and the current account, any call on customs duty today will decide whether this correction turns into a buying opportunity for households or fresh pain for India's jewellery trade and bullion speculators.
Budget 2026 Live: Will Budget 2026 Junk Fiscal Deficit Rule?
As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rises to present the Union Budget, all eyes will be on whether she sticks to the promised 4.4 per cent deficit glide path for 2025‑26 or rewrites the fiscal math to buy more room for growth‑boosting spending
Union Budget 2026: English To Hindi, How The Budget Changed In 1955
After the first Union Budget of independent India was tabled by Finance Minister RK Shanmukham Chetty on November 26, 1947, the budgetary process gradually evolved, setting the stage for a landmark change in how the document was presented.
The turning point came with the Union Budget of 1955, presented under then Finance Minister CD Deshmukh. For the first time, the Budget was printed in both English and Hindi, a historic moment in India's parliamentary and administrative history. It was to make the Budget accessible to a much wider section of the population.
India's First-Ever Budget Was Presented In 1860 By This Englishman
India's first Union Budget was presented on April 7, 1860, by James Wilson, the finance member of the Indian Council and the founder of The Economist newspaper. At that time, the country was under British colonial administration.
The Budget was introduced against the backdrop of severe financial stress faced by the British government after the First War of Indian Independence in 1857, also known as the Sepoy Mutiny.
Following the failed rebellion, Queen Victoria sent James Wilson to India with a clear mandate to overhaul the financial system. His task was to stabilise government finances by creating a structured taxation framework and introducing a paper currency system. As part of these reforms, Wilson introduced income tax in India, a levy that continues to be one of the government's most important sources of revenue even today.
Indian Budget 2026: What Happens If The Budget Is Presented On A Sunday
- Parliament sits as scheduled
- Markets open special sessions
Budget 2026 Live: Fiscal Deficit vs Revenue Deficit
A fiscal deficit occurs when the government's total spending exceeds its revenue, excluding borrowings. It indicates the extent to which the government relies on borrowing.
Revenue deficit is the gap between revenue expenditure and revenue receipts. It reflects how much the government's routine expenses exceed its regular income.
Budget 2026 Live: What Is Fiscal Policy
Fiscal policy includes government decisions on taxation and public spending aimed at managing economic growth, employment, and stability. These choices are reflected directly in the Union Budget.
Budget 2026 Live: Direct Tax vs Indirect Tax
A direct tax is imposed directly on individuals or entities and cannot be shifted to another party. Income tax and corporate tax are examples.
Indirect taxes are levied on goods and services but are ultimately borne by consumers. Examples include excise duty and customs duty.
Budget 2026 Live: Understanding Inflation
Inflation refers to a sustained rise in the overall prices of goods and services in the economy. When inflation increases, the purchasing power of money declines. The inflation rate measures how quickly prices are rising over a period of time.
Nirmala Sitharaman's Big Break From 75-Year-Old Budget Tradition
This year's Union Budget is set to break with a 75-year tradition. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to use Part B of her speech to unveil a detailed vision for India's economic future, sources told NDTV.
In past Union Budgets, most of the substance lay in Part A, while Part B was confined to tax and policy announcements.
This time, Part B is expected to outline both short-term priorities and long-term goals as India enters the second quarter of the 21st century, highlighting the country's local strengths and global ambitions, sources said.
Budget 2026 Live: Meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Set To Present Her 9th Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman was born on August 18, 1959, in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, to K Sitharaman and K Savitri. She completed her schooling and bachelor's degree in economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College, Tiruchirappalli. She earned her Master's degree in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. She pursued an MPhil in Economics through the International Trade Department at JNU's School of International Studies.
She moved to London and worked as an assistant to an economist at the Agricultural Engineers Association, and later at Pricewaterhouse. In London, she also briefly worked with BBC World Service.
Upon returning to India, she became Deputy Director of the Centre for Public Policy Studies in Hyderabad, which she founded in 1992. In 1997, she founded Pranava, a school in Hyderabad focused on child-centric education and experiential learning.
Budget 2026 On A Sunday: Will Markets Open?
To accommodate the Sunday Budget, stock exchanges NSE and BSE have announced special trading sessions. The NSE circular said that the pre-open market will operate from 9 am to 9:08 am, followed by normal trading from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm.
The BSE issued a similar notice, declaring the day as a "special trading day" with regular market hours.
Indian Budget 2026: Does Budget Affect The Rupee?
The Union Budget can significantly affect the Indian rupee, both in the short term and over the longer run.
One of the first things markets look for in the Budget is the fiscal deficit, the gap between what the government earns and what it spends. If there is a lower deficit, it boosts investor confidence and supports the rupee, while a higher-than-expected deficit worries markets and weakens the rupee.
Another reason is the tax changes. Measures such as higher capital gains taxes can impact foreign investment flows. Investor-friendly policies tend to attract foreign capital and strengthen the rupee, while higher taxes or not-so-friendly policies can lead to outflows, which can weaken the currency.
Indian Budget 2026: Why The Union Budget Is Presented On February 1 Every Year
Until 2016, India followed a British-era practice of presenting the Budget on the last working day of February. The problem was that the financial year starts on April 1, which meant ministries, businesses, and taxpayers had very little time to act on the new policies and tax rules.
By the time the Budget was approved and put into action, the new financial year had already started. As a result, many government plans and policies couldn't begin on time and were delayed.
In 2017, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Budget for the first time on February 1. Since then, the government has kept the early date. The objective is to give everyone more time to plan before the new fiscal year begins.
Indian Budget 2026: Union Budget Explained
The Union Budget is the annual financial plan of the government, serving as a blueprint for the fiscal year.
The Budget Division, a part of the Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance, is responsible for preparing the Budget, which predicts economic conditions and introduces new policies and schemes.
The Budget is made through a structured process involving different government bodies such as ministries, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), NITI Aayog, and the Finance Ministry.