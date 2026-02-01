Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

9 Budgets, 9 Sarees: Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Day Attire

Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget 2026 Saree: Her different coloured sarees with unique embroidering have told a different tale.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
9 Budgets, 9 Sarees: Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Day Attire
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Saree: This year, she wore a handwoven Kanjivaram silk saree.
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her ninth consecutive Union Budget today
  • She wore a purple Kancheevaram silk saree honoring Tamil Nadu's weaving tradition
  • In 2025-26, she wore an off-white silk saree with fish-themed Madhubani embroidery
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget today. Over the years her Budget day attire has always gained attention. Her different coloured sarees with unique embroidering have told a different tale.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Photo Credit: PTI

This year, she wore a handwoven Kanjivaram silk saree, honouring Tamil Nadu's age old weaving legacy. It is a purple coloured Kattam Kanjivaram, with light golden brown checks, aka Kattam, and a coffee brown border with thread work.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV  

Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, she draped an off-white handloom silk saree with fish-themed embroidery and a golden border - a tribute to Madhubani Art.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a white silk saree with a purple and gold border while presenting the Union Budget 2024.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

While presenting the interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, she wore a blue tussar silk saree with kantha handiwork.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Nirmala Sitharaman wore a red and black temple border saree with Kasuti threadwork while presenting the Union Budget in 2023.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

On Budget Day 2022, she wore a rust brown Bomkai saree with off-white border detailing.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

In 2021, she presented the Budget wearing a red and off-white silk Pochampally saree with ikat patterns and a green border.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

In 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a bright yellow-gold silk saree to present the country's Budget.

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

For her first Budget presentation in 2019, she wore a simple pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Niramala Seetharaman, Niramala Seetharaman Saree, Budget Day Saree
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now