9 Budgets, 9 Sarees: Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget Day Attire

Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget today. Over the years her Budget day attire has always gained attention. Her different coloured sarees with unique embroidering have told a different tale.

Photo Credit: PTI

This year, she wore a handwoven Kanjivaram silk saree, honouring Tamil Nadu's age old weaving legacy. It is a purple coloured Kattam Kanjivaram, with light golden brown checks, aka Kattam, and a coffee brown border with thread work.

Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, she draped an off-white handloom silk saree with fish-themed embroidery and a golden border - a tribute to Madhubani Art.

Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a white silk saree with a purple and gold border while presenting the Union Budget 2024.

While presenting the interim budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, she wore a blue tussar silk saree with kantha handiwork.

Nirmala Sitharaman wore a red and black temple border saree with Kasuti threadwork while presenting the Union Budget in 2023.

On Budget Day 2022, she wore a rust brown Bomkai saree with off-white border detailing.

In 2021, she presented the Budget wearing a red and off-white silk Pochampally saree with ikat patterns and a green border.

In 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a bright yellow-gold silk saree to present the country's Budget.

For her first Budget presentation in 2019, she wore a simple pink Mangalgiri saree with a gold border.