Big Details Emerge After US Mercenary Matthew VanDyke's Arrest In India

The arrest of an American national in India has uncovered several crucial leads in a high-level investigation encompassing national security angles. Matthew VanDyke was among seven foreigners who were arrested two days earlier in connection with an alleged conspiracy hatched against India.

The accused had crossed into Myanmar illegally via India to train ethnic armed groups there and some banned groups in India too, India's top anti-terror body, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had said.

Scanning his social media footage and mobile phone, officials have now found that VanDyke had previously been linked to numerous military conflicts and operations abroad, while the investigation now aims to ascertain how he managed to reach the northeast and with what mission.

The American embassy confirmed it is aware of the situation but refused to divulge further details.

VanDyke: Modern Warfare Operative

VanDyke identified himself as a security analyst, documentary filmmaker, and war correspondent, but sources suggest there are more layers to the shadowy figure.

The American was a mercenary military instructor with reported former associations with the US military, sources said. He served in Iraq among other combat zones. He also provided "special forces-style" training that encompasses disciplines such as guerrilla warfare, tactical operations, drone usage, and modern warfare techniques, sources added.

Read: Who Is Matthew VanDyke, American Arrested In India Over Drone Warfare Training

VanDyke's Early Days

VanDyke gained prominence during the Libyan Civil War. He reportedly embarked on a motorcycle journey across North Africa and the Middle East after completing university. During this period, he forged friendship with the people of Libya. When the revolution erupted there, he joined the rebel fighters. He was arrested and held captive for about six months. However, he managed to escape and returned to the US after the war ended in 2011.

He then planned to produce a documentary on the Syrian revolution that started soon after. However, the execution of US journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff, both his friends, by ISIS, made him change his plan and focus on training armed groups. He then founded the Sons of Liberty International (SOLI) to train and advise armed groups around the world.

'Appeal To Mercenaries'

During the investigation, officials came across several recordings in which VanDyke was reportedly heard making statements that backed rebellions across the world. He stated that his objective was not just to deploy foreign fighters into combat, but rather to train local populations to fight for themselves.

VanDyke had even issued global appeals to mercenaries to join insurgent groups in Venezuela, Myanmar, and Iran.

His arrest in India assumes significance since he is believed to be linked to armed networks active in the Northeast. VanDyke is also believed to have been providing training in drone operations and modern warfare techniques.

His arrest throws up major security questions, especially if the Indian territory was being used as a transit corridor and if he had any link to anti-India and banned groups. Espionage and intelligence-gathering angles are also being probed.

Read: US And Ukraine's Reply After American, 6 Others Arrested Under India's Anti-Terror Law

3 Major Theories

Three major potential theories are being examined in connection with VanDyke's arrest, sources suggest. The first points to a larger international initiative, possibly a broader strategy to destabilise India. This hypothesis stems from allegations against the CIA of conducting covert operations across the globe.

Some analysts also believe that a network linked to Ukraine could be behind this, especially after President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed the need for special operations in foreign countries. Earlier, Ukraine's presence had been observed in conflict zones in Sudan, Mali, Syria, and Libya.

Experts also suggest that VanDyke could be linked to the geopolitical tensions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war, possibly as a consequence of India buying Russian oil during the Ukraine war and maintaining strategic ties with the country.