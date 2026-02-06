On Camera, Man In Hoodie Walks Up To AAP Leader's Car, Shoots Him 5 Times

CCTV footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to the killing of Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi, who was shot dead on Friday morning outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar's Model Town area.

The video shows a man wearing a black hoodie and a face mask walking towards Oberoi's vehicle, firing multiple shots at close range, and then fleeing the scene.



The CCTV footage shows the shooter approaching the vehicles calmly before opening fire. The attacker is seen wearing a dark hoodie pulled over his head and a mask concealing his face. After firing several rounds, the attacker flees from the spot on the back. The gunman was not acting alone, and at least one accomplice was waiting nearby on a two-wheeler.

Lucky Oberoi, 38, a Jalandhar-based leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, had arrived at a gurdwara in Model Town earlier in the morning.

Oberoi was seated in his Mahindra Thar Roxx when the attacker struck. The shooter opened fire as he was about to drive away.

Window panes of Oberoi's vehicle were shattered in the firing. The glass of another vehicle parked nearby was also damaged.

Immediately after the shooting, Oberoi was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar in an unconscious condition. ACP Jalandhar Parminder Singh said he had sustained critical injuries and could not be revived.

Soon after the incident, police teams reached the spot and secured the area.

The killing triggered reactions from opposition parties, who accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government of failing to maintain law and order in Punjab.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said in a post on X that the daylight murder of an AAP leader outside a gurdwara exposed what he described as a grim reality in the state.

"The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?" Bajwa said.

He went on to allege that Punjab was gripped by fear, gang violence and administrative paralysis, accusing the AAP government of being focused on public relations rather than governance. Bajwa said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer who was responsible for what he called a complete breakdown of law and order.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal also targeted the Mann government in a strongly worded post on X. He alleged that Punjab was "bleeding" under what he termed AAP's "zero fear" government.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that nobody was safe under AAP rule in the state. "This is what we have been warning time and again. AAP has pushed Punjab into Jungle Raj," he said.