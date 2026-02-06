Punjab AAP Leader Lucky Oberoi Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi was shot dead in broad daylight in Jalandhar on Friday, after unidentified attackers on a two-wheeler opened fire at him outside a Gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar.

According to initial information, multiple shots were fired at Oberoi outside the Gurdwara in Model Town and five bullets struck him while he was in his car. He was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment, where he died due to his injuries.

As per initial details, Oberoi was parking his car out side the Gurdwara when the attackers came on two-wheeler and opened fire at him.

The incident prompted a swift response from police officials. A police team reached the spot soon after receiving the information and began investigating the case.

Lucky Oberoi's wife had previously contested the municipal elections as an AAP candidate but was unsuccessful.

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, sharply criticized the state government after the daylight murder of Oberoi in Jalandhar.

He alleged that Punjab's law and order situation has "collapsed" under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's administration.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Law and order in Punjab has collapsed under @BhagwantMann's watch. The shocking daylight murder of @AAPPunjab leader Lucky Oberoi outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar, exposes the grim reality: if even ruling party leaders aren't safe, what hope remains for ordinary citizens?"

He added, "Punjab today is gripped by fear, gang violence, and administrative paralysis while the AAP government remains busy with PR and excuses. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must answer: who is responsible for this complete breakdown?"

Following the incident, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that "law and order in complete collapse in Punjab."

