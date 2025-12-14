"Punjab Gripped By Fear": Opposition Ahead Of Rural Body Polls

A day before rural polls in Punjab, which are scheduled to be held on Sunday, incidents of crime in Jalandhar have been raised by the opposition to flag the law and order situation in the state.

Around 10.30 pm on Friday, a 16-year-old relative of BJP leader and former AAP MLA Sheetal Angural was stabbed to death in Jalandhar. Vikas Angural was attacked with sharp-edged weapons by three men following an argument over drugs, and suffered injuries on his chest and head. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Sheetal Angural and other BJP leaders visited the hospital as well as the scene of the crime and asked for immediate action to be taken.

Also on Friday night, a gunshot was fired in Jalandhar's Nila Mahal area, sparking panic among residents. The incident occurred when a group of men fired a shot and fled the scene.

Preliminary investigations suggest the firing was a result of an ongoing feud between two groups. The men had been given a wrong address, leading them to the area.

The police have identified two accused, Nikhil Nahar and Rohan, and are reviewing CCTV footage to gather more evidence. Station House Officer Jaswinder Singh stated that the investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to apprehend the accused.

In a post on X, Congress leader Pargat Singh attacked the AAP government led by Bhagwant Mann and said what was once shocking has become routine.

"Gunfire reported in Jalandhar during an attempt to loot a tipper truck. Just yesterday, the nephew of former MLA was brutally killed. Punjab is gripped by fear as law and order continues to collapse day by day. What was once shocking has now become routine under the failed governance of @BhagwantMann govt, which has completely failed to protect lives and maintain public safety," he wrote on X on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Mann, however, said everything is in place for polls to be held peacefully in the state.