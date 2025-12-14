<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh's Film Refuses To Slow Down, Earns 53 Crore

Ranveer Singh's espionage drama Dhurandhar continues its strong run at the box office after releasing in theatres on December 5.

What's Happening

The film entered its second week on Friday and has shown remarkable consistency.

According to the latest trade figures, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 290 crore mark at the domestic box office and is fast approaching Rs 300 crore by the end of its second weekend.

The Aditya Dhar directorial, which stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, has maintained an impressive upward trend since the start of its second week.

On its second Friday, which marked day eight of its theatrical run, the film collected Rs 32.5 crore. This was a jump of over 20 per cent compared to its day seven figures. The weekend further boosted the collections, with Saturday witnessing a surge of more than 60 per cent as the film earned Rs 53 crore.

If the momentum continues, the film is expected to surpass the lifetime India nett collection of Padmaavat and emerge as the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh's career.

As per Sacnilk, the net India collection of Dhurandhar currently stands at Rs 292.75 crore.

Background

The film had a robust first week at the box office. It opened with Rs 28 crore on its first Friday, followed by Rs 32 crore on Saturday and Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

Despite the usual weekday dip, the film remained steady, earning Rs 23.25 crore on Monday, Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, Rs 27 crore on Wednesday and another Rs 27 crore on Thursday. This took its total for week one to Rs 207.25 crore.

In its second week, the film has continued to dominate the box office. Day eight brought in Rs 32.5 crore, while day nine added Rs 53 crore, pushing the overall total to Rs 292.75 crore within just nine days of release.

At this pace, Dhurandhar is expected to overtake Padmaavat, which had collected Rs 302.15 crore net in India. The milestone is likely to be achieved by day ten, making Dhurandhar Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing film to date.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others. The film is based on what the makers describe as "incredible true events" and follows the story of a mysterious agent who infiltrates the Lyari mafia, navigating sharp political undercurrents and a high-stakes mission.

The story is set to continue in the sequel titled Revenge, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.