Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Gets Midnight And Post-Midnight Shows Amid Massive Demand

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has officially turned cinema halls into round-the-clock destinations. Riding high on unprecedented demand, cinemas across Mumbai and Pune have begun midnight and post-midnight screenings over the weekend, giving the film a fresh box office push well into its second week.

The late-night movie marathon kicked off from Saturday night, with Pune leading the way with a 12.20 am show, followed closely by Mumbai at 12.45 am. What started as a couple of experimental midnight screenings quickly snowballed into a packed overnight schedule. Additional shows were added at 12.50 am, 1.25 am, 2.10 am, 2.30 am, 3.00 am, 3.30 am, 3.35 am, 4.05 am and even 4.10 am. For a film that runs for a hefty three and a half hours, audiences are still choosing to spend the entire night inside theatres, turning Dhurandhar into a full-fledged weekend night-out experience.

The move has paid off. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already created history by recording the highest second Friday for a Hindi film, and the momentum shows no signs of slowing down. The film has also clocked its highest single-day collection, making Rs 53 crore on Saturday (day 9) since its release on December 5, 2025, underlining how strong word of mouth and repeat value continue to drive footfalls.

At the box office, Dhurandhar has delivered a robust performance in its first nine days, earning an estimated Rs 292.75 crore India net. On its tenth day, the film has already crossed the Rs 300 crore milestone in India. This surge comes despite a notable setback. The film has not been screened in any Gulf country.

Trade expert Girish Wankhede believes the impact of the Gulf absence is minimal. "It's not a major loss that the film wasn't released in the Gulf. The movie earned around Rs 65 crore from overseas markets in seven days, and the Gulf's contribution would have been only about Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore. Domestic box office is the biggest revenue driver. With more night shows, we are on track to enter the Rs 500 crore club soon," he says, adding that the increased screenings are a clear indicator of sustained audience demand.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi. With theatres buzzing through the night and collections holding strong, Dhurandhar is shaping up to be one of the biggest box office success stories of the year.

