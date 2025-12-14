<i>Dhurandhar</i> Actor Naveen Kaushik Draws Parallels Between Ranbir Kapoor And Ranveer Singh: "They Are Not Arrogant Stars"

Ranveer Singh's latest release, Dhurandhar, has been making waves at the box office. The film raked in a whopping Rs 53 crore on its second Saturday, taking the total collection to Rs 292.75 crore in India. This impressive feat has not only broken records but also solidified Ranveer's position as a leading actor in Bollywood.

Now, Ranveer's co-star, Naveen Kaushik, has shared some valuable insights about his experience working with the actor. He also noted some remarkable similarities between Ranveer and another Bollywood star, Ranbir Kapoor, with whom he has worked in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Rocket Singh.

"Both of them do not rely just on fame or success; they believe in building genuine connections with the people around them. When I worked on Rocket Singh with Ranbir, I saw him making an effort to learn everyone's name on set and get to know them. Similarly, on Dhurandhar, Ranveer made it a point to know everyone's name, meet them personally and never expected people to come and greet him," Naveen said in an interview with India Forums.

"Both of them have amazing energy and the ability to keep the set light-hearted. They ensure that no one feels tense or overwhelmed. They are not arrogant stars; they meet everyone with humility," he added.

Naveen further shared anecdotes from his time on set with Ranbir and Ranveer. The actor said, "I remember working on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani with Ranbir when he had already become a big star, yet he came up to me on set and wanted to know about my career, something he didn't have to do. On Dhurandhar, Ranveer similarly made sure to manage the crowd, uplift his co-stars' moods and help them relax. They both make everyone around them feel comfortable."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan in key roles. The film released in theatres on December 5 and is currently performing exceptionally well at the box office.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Gets Midnight And Post-Midnight Shows Amid Massive Demand