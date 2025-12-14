Adivi Sesh Hails Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> As "Country's Biggest Film," Calls Akshaye Khanna His Favourite

Actor Adivi Sesh has joined the growing list of film personalities applauding Dhurandhar. After voices of appreciation from stars like Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan, he took to social media to share a detailed and deeply personal review of the film.

Adivi Sesh Lauds Dhurandhar And Its Impact

Taking to X, the Goodachari actor wrote, "Loved #Dhurandhar ! Late to the party in watching the country's biggest film but it's so well done. It's an amazing achievement from you @AdityaDharFilms sir to show so many grays with subtlety. Absolutely international presentation on such a relevant topic."

What made Adivi Sesh's praise stand out was the personal lens through which he viewed Dhurandhar. Having portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the 2022 biographical film Major, the actor had previously immersed himself in extensive research surrounding the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Watching Dhurandhar, however, offered him a perspective he had not encountered before.

Reflecting on this, he added, "As someone who researched 26/11 so much for Major, it was an entirely new experience for me to see how the ISI's handlers were empowered by the Lyari underworld. My heart broke and my blood boiled when I saw that."

Adivi Sesh also reserved special praise for the cast and the overall craftsmanship of the film. Highlighting individual performances, he wrote, "Superb performances from the entire cast, everyone from@RanveerOfficial garu to @ActorMadhavan garu. My favorite was undoubtedly the magnificent #AkshayeKhanna ji as Rehman Dakait and Rakesh Bedi ji as Jameel."

Commending the technical aspects, he concluded, "The extraordinary music, International cinematography, and overall craft made for a memorable experience. I'll be watching it again soon."

Director Aditya Dhar responded warmly to the actor's note, writing, "Shesh my Brother, this truly touched me. Coming from someone who's lived and breathed this history with such sincerity, your words mean a great deal. So glad the film gave you a fresh lens - that was the hardest thing to get right. Thank you for watching with such empathy and sharpness. See you at the rewatch. Love and Luck!"

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Dacoit

Dhurandhar Part 2, led by Ranveer Singh, is set to clash with Adivi Sesh's action thriller Dacoit on March 19, 2026.

