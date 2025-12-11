After 'Disagreeing With <i>Dhurandhar's</i> Politics', Hrithik Roshan Says "I Cant Wait For Part 2"

On December 10, Hrithik Roshan wrote a detailed note about Aditya Dhar's latest film, Dhurandhar. Though he lauded the storytelling, he admitted that he might disagree with the "politics" of the film. On Thursday morning (Decmeber 11), Hrithik shared another note expressing his enthusiasm for the second part.

On Wednesday, Hrithik began his post with, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema."

He further added, "I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing."

Take a look at the post here:





Hrithik's first post on Dhurandhar

In today's post, Hrithik lauded Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar and wrote, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @adityadharfilms you are an incredible maker man."

Showering love on the film's cast, the actor added, "@ranveersingh the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent. #akshaykhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @actormaddy bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant!!"





Hrithik's second post on Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sara Arjun in key roles.



"A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2!!!" Hrithik concluded his post, expressing his excitement for the second part.

The makers of Dhurandhar revealed during the post-credit scene that the second part of the film will release on March 19, 2026.