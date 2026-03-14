Ajith Kumar Buys Mahindra BE 6 Formula E SUV. Here's How Much It Costs

Actor and racer Ajith Kumar recently returned to India after being briefly stranded in Dubai amid the ongoing tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Soon after his return, the actor visited the Sai Baba temple in Shirdi and later purchased a new electric SUV.

What's Happening

Ajith first visited the Shree Saibaba Sansthan Temple. A video shared by the temple's official Instagram page showed the actor arriving with his team and being welcomed by temple authorities.

In the clip, Ajith is seen entering the temple premises under security and offering prayers inside.

After completing his darshan, the actor interacted with the temple officials and posed for photographs.

He was also presented with a Sai Baba idol and a ceremonial shawl by the authorities.

Later, the official Instagram page of Mahindra Electric shared images of Ajith taking delivery of his new electric vehicle, the Mahindra BE 6.

According to the company's website, the FE2 version of the model is priced at Rs 23.69 lakh, while the FE3 variant with additional features costs Rs 24.49 lakh.

Ajith chose the Tango Red colour variant of the Formula E-inspired SUV, which has a top speed of 202 km/h.

Photos shared online show the actor posing beside the car at the showroom and cutting a cake during the delivery event.

Background

Apart from acting, Ajith is also a professional racer. Over the years, he has participated in several motorsport competitions, including the Formula Asia BMW Championship in 2003 and the Formula Two Championship in 2010.

He also competed in a race at the Formula Maruti Indian Championship in 2002.

In 2025, he returned to competitive racing after a 15-year break with his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, and took part in the 24H Series in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category. The actor is also expected to compete in the Le Mans Cup in 2026.

During one of his race appearances, Ajith had said that he would take up film projects only when he had breaks from his racing commitments.

On the film front, Ajith was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly last year. While he has indicated that he plans to shoot for films this year, he has not yet announced a new project.

Filmmaker AL Vijay has also confirmed that a racing-themed film based on Ajith is currently in development.