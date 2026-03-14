Ajith Kumar Brings Home Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: Key Highlights

Actor and car enthusiast Ajith Kumar is now the owner of a brand new Mahindra BE 6 Formula Edition. Reportedly gifted to him by the brand, the car complements his active participation in motorsports. Particularly, the actor has been involved in endurance racing and is also the owner of a racing team. Bringing a flair of racing, the special edition of the electric SUV seems to fit in the actor's garage of high-end vehicles.

Ajith Kumar's Car Collection

Besides the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition, Ajith Kumar has an exotic collection of cars, which includes models like the Ferrari SF90, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and McLaren 750S. Along with this, the actor also owns a special McLaren Senna hypercar, which sports the iconic Marlboro livery with racing legend Ayrton Senna's autograph.

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Ajith Kumar's Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition: Highlights

The BE 6 Formula E Edition is sold in four colours, including Tango Red, Stealth Black, Firestorm Orange, and Everest White. Among these, Ajith Kumar has chosen the Tango Red colour of the vehicles.

The special edition now in Ajith Kumar's garage stands out because of its more aggressive bumpers at both the front and rear, with a faux bash plate finished in silver. Unique characteristics of this special edition include round headlights, contrasting grey and black body cladding that extends from the front to the rear bumpers, and decals on the front quarter panels and the fixed glass roof. The FE3 variant further includes exterior puddle lights.

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The roof and hood also display a 12-stripe graphic inspired by the brand's Formula E legacy, signifying the 12 years of the team's participation in the electric vehicle racing series. While the BE 6 Formula E's lower-spec FE2 variant is equipped with the same 19-inch wheels as the regular model, the FE3 variant comes with 20-inch alloy wheels.

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The rear design of the special edition slightly varies from the standard electric vehicle, as the LED taillights do not extend downward toward the bumpers, and there is a new Formula E badge positioned next to the BE 6 badge.

Additionally, the Formula E Edition incorporates a Firestorm Orange theme (black and orange) within the cabin, an FIA X Formula E Edition plaque, and Formula E branding on the dashboard and seats, including FIA logos on the seat belts and various motorsport-themed accents. Mahindra has also introduced Formula E-themed start-up animations and synthesised engine sounds for the model.

This special edition is offered in two variations - Pack FE2 and Pack FE3. It is equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack that reportedly provides a maximum range of up to 683 km. The electric motor installed in the vehicle generates 286 hp of power and 380 Nm of peak torque.