Mahindra's Statement On BE 6 Fire Incident Reveals Safety Isn't Just About Airbags

A Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV recently caught fire near Gulaothi in Uttar Pradesh, prompting concerns about EV reliability. Videos showed the red vehicle ablaze on a highway, but all occupants exited safely with no injuries reported. Mahindra's official investigation attributes the fire to a deflated rear right tyre, not any vehicle fault, highlighting multiple layers of safety beyond conventional features like airbags.

Tyre Monitoring Alerts

The BE 6 issued multiple warnings for low tyre pressure and high tyre temperature, yet the vehicle was driven for about 10 minutes at speeds up to 60 kmph. Mahindra noted these alerts urged the driver to stop, demonstrating real-time monitoring as a first line of defence against potential hazards.

Electronic Stability Systems

During the incident, stability control and traction control activated repeatedly to counter wheel spin from the deflated tyre. These systems helped maintain vehicle composure despite the issue, showing how electronic aids prevent loss of control in compromised situations.

Speed Limitation

As a precaution, the vehicle's software electronically limited speed and eventually shut down the drive system, bringing the SUV to a complete halt. This automated intervention minimised risk by preventing further damage from high-speed driving on the faulty tyre.

Battery and Drivetrain Protection

Despite intense heat from tyre-road friction, the high-voltage battery pack remained unharmed and fully functional, with cell voltages and health parameters within limits. The electric motor also stayed intact, underscoring the effectiveness of thermal isolation and fire-resistant design in EVs.

Fire Origin Confirmation

Video analysis pinpointed the blaze starting at the overheated rear right tyre due to prolonged friction, not internal components. Mahindra emphasised that external heat stress did not propagate to critical EV systems.

Mahindra BE 6

The BE 6 is the brand's first, born electric vehicle in the Indian market and comes priced between Rs 19.65 lakh and Rs 27.65 lakh (ex-showroom). It was launched in November 2026 alongside the XEV 9e, with 59 kWh or 79 kWh battery options. Packed with features aimed at improving safety, the incident highlighted the functional benefits of these features.