2026 Nissan Gravite First Drive Review: India's Affordable People Mover

India's automotive market has always had a special place for practical vehicles. Cars that can carry large families, keep running costs manageable, and survive the daily grind of Indian roads. The all-new Nissan Gravite arrives with exactly that brief.

At a starting price of Rs 5.65 lakh, Nissan is clearly targeting buyers who want seven seats without stretching their budget too far. And in a country where large families are common, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities -a vehicle like this begins to make a lot of sense.

We spent time with the variant topper, Tekna Launch Edition manual, priced at Rs 8,35,500 ex-showroom, driving it through city traffic, highways and even some of the twisty roads around Leopard Hills of Gurugram, Haryana to understand whether the Gravite is simply affordable, or genuinely useful.

A Familiar but Practical Design

The Gravite sits in the sub-4-metre category, measuring 3987 mm in length and offering 182 mm of ground clearance. That ground clearance is important because it immediately tells you that this car has been built with Indian roads in mind.

Visually, the Gravite shares its platform and much of its sheet metal with the Renault Triber, which means the overall silhouette feels familiar. However, Nissan has introduced some distinct styling touches.

At the front, the Gravite gets a larger grille and a redesigned bumper with C-shaped elements and orange inserts, giving it a slightly more expressive look. The rear design remains largely similar to its sibling, although there is a revised bumper and a new glow pattern in the tail lamps.

You also get functional roof rails, LED tail lamps, and 15-inch alloy wheels (other variants have 14 inch steel wheels with covers). This is clearly not a design that tries to be flashy or premium.

Instead, the Gravite focuses on being functional and practical, which is exactly what buyers in this segment tend to prioritise.

A Cabin Built for Families

Step inside and the Gravite's biggest strength immediately becomes clear: space and flexibility.

The cabin features three rows with seven seats, and the seating layout is modular. The third row can be completely removed, allowing owners to transform the Gravite into a proper luggage carrier when required.

Fold the rear seats down and the Gravite offers up to 625 litres of boot space, which is extremely practical for a vehicle of this size.

For families that travel frequently or carry luggage regularly, this kind of flexibility is a major advantage.

The Tekna Launch Edition also brings a decent list of features without overwhelming the driver. The car gets a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Higher variants also offer a JBL sound system, and Nissan has added thoughtful touches like a cooled central storage compartment, which can be surprisingly useful during long drives.

Rear AC vents ensure passengers in the second and third rows remain comfortable, and the Launch Edition even includes front and rear dash cameras, something you rarely see in this price bracket.

Overall, the Gravite's cabin feels simple, usable, and family-focused.

A Simple Engine for Simple Needs

Under the hood sits a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71 bhp at 6250 rpm and 96 Nm of torque between 3400 and 3600 rpm.

Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT called EZ Shift. Our test car was the manual transmission, which suits buyers who prefer more control over the driving experience.

In city conditions, the Gravite feels easy to drive. The controls are light, visibility is good, and the compact dimensions make navigating traffic fairly simple.

However, the manual gearbox does have longer throws, and when you start pushing the engine harder, its limitations become clear.

The engine has a noticeable growl, and once you cross 4000 rpm, engine noise becomes quite audible inside the cabin.

This is not a powertrain designed for spirited driving.

Instead, it is built around simplicity and efficiency.

Highway Driving and Real-World Efficiency

Out on the highway, the Gravite is comfortable enough for relaxed cruising, but overtakes require some planning. With multiple passengers on board, the 1-litre engine can feel strained, especially when quick acceleration is needed.

That said, the car does deliver just decent fuel efficiency.

During our drive-which included city traffic, highways, and some spirited driving around the twisty roads of Leopard Hills-the Gravite never dropped below 13.5 km per litre.

Considering the way the car was driven and the terrain involved, that's a respectable figure.

Official fuel efficiency stands at 19.6 km per litre, which should translate into affordable running costs for owners.

Handling and Driving Dynamics

Despite its modest engine and compact size, the Gravite's driving dynamics are fairly decent.

The car feels stable enough in city driving, and its sub-4-metre footprint makes it easy to manoeuvre.

However, once you start pushing the car harder-especially on twisty roads-the limitations become apparent.

There is noticeable body roll, which means the car tends to shift from side to side when cornering aggressively. In urban driving, this is unlikely to bother most buyers.

But in hilly regions or winding roads, you will need to drive with a bit more caution.

The Gravite isn't built for enthusiastic driving.

It's built to move people efficiently.

Safety and Features

One area where Nissan has made a strong effort is safety.

All variants of the Gravite come with six airbags as standard, along with a range of additional features including:

Electronic Stability Program

Traction Control

ABS with EBD

Hill Start Assist

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Rear parking sensors and camera

In total, Nissan claims over 30 safety features, which is impressive for a vehicle in this price range.

Customisation and Accessories

Another interesting aspect of the Gravite is the wide range of accessories Nissan has announced for the vehicle.

Buyers can customise the car based on their needs, whether it's for family travel, lifestyle usage, or additional convenience.

This flexibility adds to the Gravite's appeal, especially for buyers who want to personalise their vehicle without stepping into a higher price bracket.

What's Good?

The Gravite gets a lot right for its target audience.

Its competitive starting price makes it one of the most affordable seven-seater vehicles in India. The modular seating layout and removable third row offer excellent flexibility, while the 625-litre boot capacity with seats folded makes it genuinely practical.

Features like wireless smartphone connectivity, rear AC vents, dash cameras in the Launch Edition, and a cooled storage compartment make the Gravite feel thoughtfully designed.

Safety is another strong point, with six airbags standard across all variants.

What Could Have Been Better?

The Gravite's biggest limitation is its 1-litre engine, which can feel underpowered when the car is fully loaded.

The manual gearbox's longer throws also make it slightly less engaging to drive.

Engine noise becomes quite noticeable once you cross 4000 rpm, and the body roll during aggressive cornering reminds you that this is a family vehicle rather than a performance machine. The rear camera quality could have been better.

The design similarity with the Renault Triber will also invite comparisons.

Who Should Buy the Nissan Gravite?

The Nissan Gravite is clearly aimed at large families looking for maximum practicality at an affordable price.

If you are upgrading from a hatchback and want seven seats without paying SUV prices, the Gravite makes a lot of sense.

It will likely find strong demand in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, as well as markets in South India, where practical family vehicles remain extremely popular.

It could also eventually find space in cab or ride-share fleets, although that is something we have yet to see in large numbers.

If your priorities are space, safety, flexibility and affordability, the Gravite delivers exactly that.

But if you are looking for performance, premium materials, or spirited driving, you may want to explore other options.

For many Indian families though, the Gravite offers something simple and valuable.

A practical, affordable car that does exactly what it promises: move people efficiently without stretching the budget.