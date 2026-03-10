Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Review: Attention Magnet

In an age where AI is everywhere, what if you didn't have to reach for your phone at all? What if your EV doubled up as your personal AI assistant? Ask, narrate, interact-the Mercedes-Benz CLA is ready for all of it.

The third-generation CLA is headed to India as a fully imported electric model, with prices expected to start at around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the German automaker, this is their most technologically advanced car yet. The CLA 250+ EV sits on a new modular platform, features a fresh design language, and comes equipped with an extensive list of features. We put all of that to the test to find out who this car really makes sense for.

Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ EV: Design And Road Presence

The designers clearly had a blank canvas to work with. At nearly 4.7 metres long, the new CLA is almost the size of a C-Class. It features sharp, eye-catching design elements-an illuminated grille, a sleek, sloping tail, pop-out door handles, frameless doors, and the signature tri-arrow Multibeam LED headlights. There's a tasteful splash of gloss black up front, and the overall styling is clearly aimed at young, progressive buyers looking for something sporty yet premium.

The new generation proudly carries forward the CLA legacy while layering on a distinctly modern EV identity. The digital face and rear design may not be to everyone's taste, but one thing's certain-it definitely stands out in a crowd.

Also Read: New-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT 4 Door Coupe Interior Breaks Cover - Here's What It Looks Like

Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ EV: Interior And Technology

Inside, the CLA debuts Mercedes-Benz's new MB.OS operating system, and it instantly feels like a leap forward. The interface is intuitive and lets you install apps on the move-much like Android or iOS-but this is very much a proprietary Mercedes experience. Powered by new-age, fast computing chipsets, the system unlocks AI on the go with brisk responses, almost like having a digital companion riding shotgun.

Most controls are touchscreen-based, which does mean things can get slightly distracting if you're driving solo, but the payoff is a cabin that feels thoroughly modern. Globally, the CLA also gets a third passenger-side screen, though that's sadly missing on the India-spec car.

Also Read: Chery Jetour T2 Bags 5-Star Safety Rating At ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

Feature-wise, there's little to complain about: A twin-screen setup, a crisp 360-degree surround-view camera, ambient lighting, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and electrically adjustable front seats all come standard. Interestingly, there are no paddle shifters to control regeneration levels-everything is handled via the right-hand stalk, which takes a bit of getting used to.

Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ EV: Space And Practicality

The CLA sits in the entry-level luxury sedan space, which means rear legroom isn't exactly generous. That said, the seats themselves are comfortable and snug, making the rear bench best suited for two adults rather than three. Practicality is decent, too. Boot space is enough to swallow three full-size bags, and there's also a 101-litre front trunk, or frunk, up front to handle smaller items.

Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ EV: Performance

The CLA 250 EV is powered by a rear-wheel-drive motor producing 272 horsepower, paired with a rather unique two-step gearbox-something you don't often see in this segment. There are three drive modes to choose from. Slot it into Sport and the throttle response sharpens noticeably. Steering feels direct, and even when you push hard through corners, understeer stays well in check.

What really sets the CLA apart, though, is that two-speed transmission: a shorter 11:1 ratio delivers strong, punchy acceleration when you need quick bursts of performance, while a taller 5:1 ratio helps the car settle into efficient highway cruising, improving both comfort and range.

Straight-line performance is brisk, with a claimed 0-100 kmph sprint in under seven seconds. Is it as brutally fast as the BYD Seal? Not quite-the Seal's twin-motor setup packs nearly double the power and edges ahead in outright pace and dynamics.

That said, Mercedes plays a different game here, focusing heavily on efficiency. The CLA can extract up to 93 per cent of usable energy from its powertrain, a stark contrast to internal combustion engines, which typically manage only 40 to 50 percent thanks to heat and friction losses.

Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ EV: Ride And Handling

The CLA sits on a new skateboard-style platform that's powertrain-agnostic, and that lays a solid foundation for how it drives. An 85.5 kWh battery pack is mounted low in the floor, giving the car a very low centre of gravity. Combine that with a rear-wheel-drive layout, and you get confident handling with plenty of control through corners.

The ride quality does lean towards the firmer side, which suits the CLA's sporty character, but Mercedes has smartly increased the ride height and tweaked the suspension for Indian road conditions-adding that extra bit of peace of mind when tackling speed breakers and rough patches.

Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ EV: Charging And Safety

On the safety front, the CLA ticks all the right boxes. It has secured a five-star Euro NCAP rating and comes loaded with eight airbags as standard, a Level-2 ADAS suite recalibrated for Indian road conditions, and a crisp 360-degree camera system that makes tight manoeuvres stress-free. Charging is equally impressive-the CLA supports DC fast charging of up to 240 kW, and Mercedes claims that under ideal conditions, you can add up to 400 kilometres of range in just 20 minutes. Those are reassuring numbers, especially if long drives are part of the plan.



Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ EV: Verdict

The Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ EV doesn't face a crowded battlefield, with its closest rivals being the BYD Seal and the BMW i4. What it does offer is a compelling mix of speed, cutting-edge tech, and a premium feel from nose to tail. If you're a young entrepreneur or a tech-savvy working professional looking for a stylish, tech-forward electric sedan that makes a statement, the new CLA should absolutely be on your radar.