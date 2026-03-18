7 Dead After Short Circuit At Indore EV Charging Station Sparks Blast

Seven people were burnt alive after a massive fire engulfed a residential building near Bengali Square in Indore early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:00 am in the Tilak Nagar police station area, when a suspected short circuit at an electric vehicle (EV) charging point triggered a fire outside the house of the Pugalia family. Within minutes, the flames spread rapidly from the vehicle into the three-storey residential building, turning it into a death trap for those inside.

According to preliminary investigations and eyewitness accounts, the electric car had been plugged in for charging overnight. A sudden short circuit led to an explosion at the charging point, setting the vehicle on fire. The fire quickly escalated as it reached a stockpile of over a dozen LPG cylinders stored inside the house.

What followed was a series of powerful explosions. At least four cylinders are reported to have exploded in quick succession, sending shockwaves across the locality. The intensity of the blasts caused parts of the building to collapse, leaving those inside with little chance to escape.

#Watch | In one of the most devastating fire incidents in recent times, seven people were killed after a massive blaze engulfed a residential building near Bengali Square in Indore early Wednesday morning pic.twitter.com/jCVgYbKnya — NDTV (@ndtv) March 18, 2026

The tragedy unfolded at a time when the family was hosting relatives, with several members staying overnight. Seven people have been confirmed dead, while three others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to hospital after being rescued.

Indore Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh said, "Prima facie, the fire started due to an explosion at the EV charging point. The fire spread rapidly from the vehicle to the house, where more than 10 gas cylinders were stored. Some of these cylinders exploded, worsening the situation. Seven people have died, and three have been rescued and admitted for treatment."

Authorities also revealed that flammable materials, including polymer-related substances linked to the homeowner's business, were stored inside the house, which may have intensified the fire.

Rescue efforts were further complicated by electronic door locks installed in the house. As the power supply failed during the blaze, the locks stopped functioning, trapping residents inside. Emergency responders had to break open doors to gain access, losing crucial time in the process.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot soon after receiving the alert and battled the flames for several hours before bringing the fire under control. By then, the building had been almost completely engulfed by fire, with two floors evacuated and the third undergoing inspection.

Indore Collector Shivam Verma confirmed that the fire broke out between 3:30 am and 4:30 am. "The situation is now under control. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing. Seven fatalities have been confirmed," he said.

Locals were among the first to respond, with some residents managing to rescue three individuals before emergency teams arrived. "We heard loud explosions and rushed out. The fire had already spread. We somehow managed to pull out a few people," said a neighbor.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of EV charging setups in residential areas, as well as the storage of multiple gas cylinders and flammable materials inside homes.

A detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the fire and identify lapses that led to such a catastrophic loss of life.