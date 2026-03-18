Mercedes-AMG A45 S Driven: A Pocket Rocket for India - Not A Review

There are fast cars. There are loud cars. And then there are cars like the Mercedes-AMG A45 S - machines that feel like they have been built purely to celebrate driving.

Spending time with the A45 S recently reminded me that sometimes a car doesn't need to justify itself with logic or practicality. Some cars exist because they make you feel something every time you press the throttle.

And in that sense, the A45 S is one of the most exciting performance cars you can realistically experience on Indian roads today.

A Pocket Rocket with Serious Performance

At the heart of the A45 S lies a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that produces an astonishing 421 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. For a hatchback, those numbers almost sound absurd.

But numbers alone never tell the story.

The moment you press the accelerator, the car lunges forward with an urgency that makes you realise why this car is considered one of the fastest hot hatches in the world. The 0-100 km/h sprint claims just 3.9 seconds, and the engine revs all the way to 7200 RPM, delivering a surge of power that feels relentless.

The 8-speed AMG DCT gearbox deserves special mention here. Gear shifts are lightning quick and seamless, making acceleration feel continuous rather than segmented. Whether you are overtaking on the highway or simply pulling away from a traffic light, the drivetrain always feels ready.

This is not just fast. It's explosively fast.

Built to Be Driven Hard

One of the most impressive aspects of the A45 S is how versatile its performance feels. Mercedes-AMG has equipped the car with multiple driving modes including Comfort, Sport, and Track, which completely change the character of the vehicle.

In Comfort mode, the car feels surprisingly manageable. The throttle response softens, the gearbox becomes more relaxed, and the car becomes far easier to live with in everyday traffic.

Switch to Sport, and the car becomes sharper. Throttle inputs become immediate, gear shifts become more aggressive, and the entire car feels more alive.

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But the real magic is in Track mode.

This is where the A45 S reminds you that it isn't just a hot hatch - it's a precision performance machine. It offers a sharper cornering, incredible traction, and a level of agility that is difficult to match.

The steering feedback is precise and direct, and the suspension is tuned for sporty handling. Push it hard through corners and the car feels planted and confident. You will feel every small bump on the road though.

It is agile, swift, and incredibly responsive.

A Design That Demands Attention

Performance is only half the story. The A45 S also knows how to make an entrance.

The version I drove was finished in the striking Green Hell Magno matte green paint, a colour inspired by AMG's racing heritage. Paired with yellow accents and decals, the car immediately stands out in traffic.

It's the kind of car that doesn't just blend in - it announces itself.

The AMG grille, multi-beam LED headlights, rear spoiler, and quad exhausts give the car an aggressive stance. Meanwhile, the 19-inch matte black forged wheels with yellow highlights add to its visual drama.

Driving through city traffic, the car constantly grabbed attention. People looked, pointed, and often pulled out their phones.

This car shouts loud.

And it absolutely grabs eyeballs.

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A Cabin Built Around the Driver

Step inside the A45 S and the performance theme continues.

The cabin is finished in high-quality leather and Alcantara accents, creating a sporty yet premium atmosphere. The sports seats are comfortable and supportive, and they even come with heating functionality.

However, one small drawback is that seat ventilation isn't available, which might be something Indian buyers will notice during hot summers.

The interior also features yellow stitching and AMG detailing, matching the exterior design language and reinforcing the car's performance identity.

The infotainment system is modern and fully compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, making everyday connectivity easy. Mercedes has also integrated performance tracking systems that allow enthusiasts to monitor driving statistics - a feature that track-focused drivers will appreciate.

Overall, the cabin feels both premium and purposeful.

Surprisingly Usable as a Daily

What surprised me the most during my time with the A45 S was how usable it can be in daily conditions.

Driving it through city traffic, commuting on highways, and using it like a normal hatchback revealed something interesting - the A45 S is actually quite livable.

Boot space is practical enough, and the rear seats can fold down for additional cargo capacity. The car never feels overly cumbersome in traffic, and the compact hatchback proportions make it easy to navigate tight urban spaces.

In many ways, it feels like a supercar disguised as a hatchback.

But there is one major caveat.

The Ground Clearance Problem

The ground clearance of around 133 mm can be a challenge in India.

Speed breakers, uneven roads, and potholes require constant attention. You have to slow down significantly and approach obstacles carefully to avoid scraping the underbody.

This is where Indian infrastructure becomes the biggest enemy of a car like this.

The A45 S is clearly designed for smooth roads and high-speed stability. When the road conditions are good, the car feels phenomenal. But on poorly maintained roads, you need to be extremely cautious.

It's not a deal breaker - but it is something buyers should consider.

A Rare Kind of AMG in India

Mercedes-Benz has done something interesting by bringing cars like the A45 S to India.

Traditionally, AMG models have been large, expensive, and often reserved for the ultra-wealthy. The A45 S changes that equation slightly.

While it is still an expensive car by any standard, it represents one of the more accessible genuine AMG performance cars available in India.

And what you get for that price is extraordinary.

This is a car with true AMG engineering, incredible performance, and a character that feels authentic.

A Future Collector's Piece

Adding to its appeal is the Green Hell Edition, a special version produced only until the end of 2024. That kind of exclusivity instantly makes the car more desirable. It wouldn't be a stretch saying that this is probably the only one available now!

Special colours, limited production, and genuine AMG performance make it a potential collector's car.

This is not just a fast hatchback.

It's a statement.

Who Should Buy One?

The A45 S is not for everyone.

If you are looking for maximum practicality, comfort, and relaxed driving, there are many other cars that will serve you better.

But if you love driving - truly love it - the A45 S is something special.

It's for enthusiasts who want a compact car with supercar-like acceleration.

It's for people who enjoy track days but still want something they can drive daily.

And it's for buyers who appreciate performance engineering wrapped in an attention-grabbing design.

Because the truth is simple.

Anyone who truly wants an AMG like this already knows they want it.

And once you drive the Mercedes-AMG A45 S, it becomes very difficult to forget just how thrilling a small, powerful hatchback can be.