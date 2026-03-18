Hybrid The New Diesel For Renault? Duster Demand Tells A Story

Renault says the new Duster has received an overwhelmingly positive response since the unveiling, with customers strongly resonating with its design and identity. NDTV AutoMate had a chat with Francisco Hidalgo, vice-president, sales and marketing, Renault India, on the sidelines of the Renault Duster price announcement. Excerpts from the interview:

NDTV AutoMate: The new Renault Duster prices are announced. This comes almost two months after the big reveal at Republic Day. Can you give us an impression of how the market has received the Duster and how pre-bookings are shaping up

Francisco Hidalgo: We knew there were a lot of expectations around the Duster, which is a big responsibility. But the initial response has been overwhelming. People really loved the car. They appreciate the design and the features, and most importantly, they feel that it is truly a Duster. You can immediately recognise it as one.

We've now opened pre-bookings, and the response has been very strong.

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NDTV AutoMate: Can you share some insights into the booking mix?

Francisco Hidalgo: We don't disclose exact numbers as part of company policy, but we can talk about the mix, and we're very happy with what we're seeing. There is a massive demand for our high-performance engine (1.3 Litre Turbo), which confirms that customers see this as a driver's car.

What has also been very interesting-and honestly a bit surprising-is that more than 40 per cent of the demand, especially in big cities and metros, is for our hybrid technology. The hybrid strategy is delivering very good results, and we are very satisfied with that decision.

NDTV AutoMate: When do deliveries begin for the new Duster?

Francisco Hidalgo: Deliveries will begin around mid-April, roughly three weeks from now. Cars are already starting to arrive at dealerships for display and customer interaction.

First customer deliveries will start in mid-April, and as we announced earlier in January, hybrid deliveries will follow thereafter.

NDTV AutoMate: India-spec Duster is quite different from the global model. There's no diesel and no all-wheel drive. Are these options in the pipeline?

Francisco Hidalgo: Diesel is not in the pipeline. We made a clear choice between diesel and hybrid, and we strongly believe this is the right decision. The results so far have proven that.

That said, this is a new platform-the GMP platform-and it offers a lot of possibilities. It supports hybrid technology, as you've already seen, and it is also capable of four-wheel drive. Ultimately, it depends on customer demand. Whatever customers ask for, we have the ability to deliver.

The advantage of having this platform localised is that we can respond very quickly as soon as there is a clear demand.

NDTV AutoMate: With the comeback of the new Duster, Renault's brand value is also rising. What changes are you making at the dealership level?

Francisco Hidalgo: First, we are opening many new dealerships and showrooms, significantly expanding our network coverage. Beyond that, we are also transforming our existing dealerships.

We already have more than 20 stores under what we call our new "store concept." It's a completely new format, and the customer experience is very different.

By the end of the first half of the year, we expect close to 200 showrooms to be renovated externally, and most of them internally as well. This car deserves a showroom experience that matches its positioning.

NDTV AutoMate: Renault also has three budget products (Kwid, Triber, Kiger) in its portfolio. What is the mix going forward, and will you continue to focus on those cars?

Francisco Hidalgo: Yes, those cars will remain in our lineup and will continue. We believe there is a good market for them, so we are keeping them active. Not only that, but we also plan to introduce updates and novelties to ensure they deliver their full potential. Going forward, we will have those three products, the Duster, and some more cars that will come in the future.