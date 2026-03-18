Woman Drags Tesla To Court After Cybertruck Almost Drives Her Off Bridge With Child Onboard

A woman from Houston, US, is in court against Tesla, claiming that her Cybertruck allegedly malfunctioned while using self-driving mode. The incident was captured on camera, showing the close call she had when the woman and her infant were almost driven off a bridge to end up crashing into an overpass barrier.

A report by Fox Business claims that the woman in the incident suffered multiple injuries in the August 2025 incident, taking Tesla to court in a negligence and liability case for 1 million USD. The report quotes the woman's attorney saying that the vehicle attempted to drive off an overpass without any warning.

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In a fresh update, the dashcam video of the incident has surfaced on the internet. It shows the moment when the Cybertruck was supposed to take a right turn on a Y-shaped overpass. However, the electric pickup truck barely turned, driving straight ahead to crash into a concrete barrier. Because of the impact of the crash, parts of the vehicle can be seen flying off in the air.

A Houston driver was in a Cybertruck in August 2025 when the Autopilot-controlled vehicle drove straight into a concrete barrier on a Y-shaped overpass on 69 Eastex Freeway. The vehicle was expected to follow a curve to the right, but when it failed to do so, she disengaged the… pic.twitter.com/LopI3y5elg — Austin Statesman (@statesman) March 6, 2026

The woman's lawyer further claimed that moments before the accident, she turned off the driver-assistance feature and attempted to regain control of the steering wheel. However, the vehicle had already gained too much momentum for any attempts at intervention to be effective.

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The woman in the incident sustained severe injuries to her right shoulder, neck, and back, which included two herniated discs in her lower back and one in her neck, according to a report by the Austin American-Statesman. Additionally, she sprained the tendons in her wrist and experienced nerve damage in her right hand, leading to symptoms such as numbness, a burning sensation, and overall weakness.

Reports claim that her 1-year-old child was in the back seat at the time of the incident but was unharmed.

The lawsuit against the electric vehicle manufacturer says that Tesla misinterpreted the capabilities of the assistance system and was 'negligent' in the design of the "Autopilot" feature. Furthermore, the suit claims that the automaker failed to use more effective safety mechanisms.