Tesla Cybertruck Defeated By Half A Century Old Chevrolet In Drag Race

Tesla's Cybertruck has been marketed as the cutting edge of electric performance. The electric pickup truck even justifies it by many standards. But a recent drag race has shown that classic American muscle still has its moments. In a head-to-head quarter-mile run, a modified 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu managed to edge past the futuristic pickup in a closely contested finish.

The race, captured on video, brings together two very different eras of automotive engineering. On one side is the Cybertruck, which is believed to be the high-performance Cyberbeast variant, equipped with a tri-motor setup producing around 845 hp. On the other is a vintage Chevelle Malibu, clearly far from stock, sitting on wide rear tyres and aftermarket wheels, signs of a car built for straight-line speed.

While exact engine details of the Chevelle are not known, models from that era were offered with large-displacement V8 engines, including a 7.4-litre big-block. With modern tuning, such setups can comfortably produce between 500 and 600 hp, making them formidable even by today's standards.

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As expected, the Cybertruck initially appeared to take control with its instant electric torque. However, when the lights turned green, it was the Chevelle that reacted quicker, launching hard off the line and building an early lead. For much of the run, the classic muscle car maintained its advantage, showcasing strong traction and acceleration.

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Midway through the race, the Cybertruck began to close the gap rapidly. Once fully underway, its electric motors delivered sustained power, allowing it to reel in the Chevelle at a noticeable pace. What initially looked like a straightforward win for the older car turned into a tight contest by the finish line.

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In the end, the Chevelle appeared to cross the line first, securing a narrow victory. However, timing data tells a more nuanced story. The Cybertruck recorded a quicker elapsed time of 11.39 seconds at 191 km/h, compared to the Chevelle's 11.69 seconds at 114.9 mph (185 km/h).

Despite the Cybertruck's stronger overall performance, the Chevelle's quicker launch proved decisive on this occasion, underlining that in drag racing, reaction time can be just as critical as outright speed.