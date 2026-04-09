Mercedes-Benz G450d AMG Line Review: The G-Class, Now With Diesel, Finally Makes Sense For India

There are very few cars in the world that transcend categories. The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of them. It's not just an SUV. It's not just a luxury vehicle. It's a symbol of presence, of status, and of a design that has remained virtually unchanged for over four decades.

And now, with the new-generation G450d AMG Line, Mercedes-Benz has done something particularly interesting for India. It has introduced a diesel powertrain into the modern G-Class lineup - making the experience not just aspirational, but also more usable.

What Makes The G450d Special?

At the heart of the G450d is a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder OM656M diesel engine producing 270 kW and 750 Nm of torque.

On paper, those numbers are impressive. But in a car like the G-Class, it's not just about numbers - it's about how that power is delivered. And this is where the diesel works beautifully.

With 750 Nm of torque available, the G450d delivers effortless performance. It doesn't feel rushed, it doesn't feel strained - it just moves with authority. Whether you're navigating city traffic or cruising on the highway, the engine feels completely at ease.

There's also 48-volt mild hybrid technology with an integrated starter generator, which adds an electrical boost and improves efficiency. It smoothens out the drive further, making the experience more refined than what you would traditionally expect from a large diesel SUV.

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Paired with Mercedes-Benz's 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission, the power delivery is seamless. Gear shifts are barely noticeable, and the SUV feels composed regardless of where you drive it. For Indian conditions - long distances, mixed traffic, and the need for torque-heavy performance - this diesel setup makes a strong case.

The AMG Line - Without The AMG Complexity

The G450d comes with the AMG Line package, and that's an important distinction.

You get the visual drama of AMG - but without the full-blown AMG performance complexity.

This includes silver chrome grille accents, revised bumpers, and 20-inch AMG twin-spoke alloy wheels. The result is a G-Class that looks sharper, more contemporary, and even more imposing.

But at the same time, it doesn't demand the kind of commitment that a high-performance AMG variant would.

This balance is important.

For many buyers, the appeal of the G-Class lies in its design and presence - not necessarily outright performance. The AMG Line delivers that aesthetic upgrade without overcomplicating the ownership experience.

The G-Class follows a simple philosophy - "The G stays the G." And that is evident the moment you look at it.

The boxy silhouette, upright stance, and rear-mounted spare wheel remain untouched. It's one of the most recognisable shapes in the automotive world. In an era where most SUVs are chasing aerodynamics and curves, the G-Class stands apart by doing the exact opposite. And that's precisely why it continues to turn heads. In India, where road presence matters, the G-Class delivers in a way very few vehicles can.

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On the outside, it's rugged, almost utilitarian. On the inside, it's unmistakably a modern Mercedes-Benz. The G450d gets the latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system with touchscreen, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There's the option of Nappa leather upholstery, MANUFAKTUR trims, and 64-colour ambient lighting - all of which elevate the cabin experience significantly. The Burmester 3D surround sound system with 18 speakers and 760 watts adds another layer of luxury, delivering an immersive in-cabin experience.

It's this combination - old-school exterior, modern luxury interior - that defines the G-Class experience. For a vehicle of this size and stature, daily usability could have been a challenge. But Mercedes-Benz has ensured that the G450d is equipped with a comprehensive set of driver assistance systems.

These include Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, and a 360-degree camera system. These features make the G-Class far easier to drive in urban conditions than its size would suggest. It still feels large, it still demands attention - but it's no longer intimidating.

In India, the G-Class has always been more about presence than purpose.

Yes, it has serious off-road capability. Yes, it can go places most SUVs can't. But realistically, most owners will never take it off-road. Instead, it's seen pulling up to hotels, events, and high-end locations - making a statement wherever it arrives.

And this is where the G450d fits perfectly.

The diesel engine adds practicality. The AMG Line adds visual appeal. And the overall package makes the G-Class more relevant for Indian buyers than ever before.

What Could Have Been Better?

The G-Class is not without its compromises - but they are also part of its character. The size can still feel imposing in tight urban spaces. And while the AMG Line adds visual flair, those looking for outright performance will still gravitate towards full AMG variants.

But these are not dealbreakers. They are part of what makes the G-Class what it is.

Who Should Buy The G450d?

The G450d AMG Line is not for someone looking for a conventional luxury SUV. It's for a very specific kind of buyer.

Someone who values presence over subtlety.

Someone who appreciates design that stands the test of time.

Someone who wants the G-Class experience, but with a more usable and practical powertrain.

It also makes sense for buyers who want an entry point into the G-Class lineup, as this is among the more accessible versions of the G-Wagon in India. And importantly, it's for someone who understands that this car is not about where you take it - but how it makes you feel when you arrive.

Final Verdict

The Mercedes-Benz G450d AMG Line doesn't try to reinvent the G-Class. Instead, it refines it.

By introducing a diesel powertrain, adding modern hybrid technology, and combining it with AMG-inspired design, Mercedes-Benz has made the G-Class more relevant for India.

It still has the same iconic silhouette. It still carries the same presence. But now, it also makes more sense to live with. And in a market where practicality and aspiration are often at odds, the G450d manages to bring them closer than ever before.