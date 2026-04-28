New Car Buyer's Guide: Complete Pre-Delivery Inspection Checklist

PDI Checklist for Car Buyers: Buying a new car is an important milestone, but the process does not end with payment and paperwork. Before taking delivery, conducting a thorough Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI) is essential to ensure the vehicle is in perfect condition and matches what was promised at the time of booking.

Exterior Checks

The first step is to carefully inspect the car's exterior. Examine the paint finish under natural light to spot scratches, dents, or repainting marks. Check for uniform panel gaps between doors, bonnet, and boot, as inconsistencies may indicate prior damage or poor assembly. Also, inspect headlights, tail lamps, ORVMs, and alloy wheels for any visible defects.

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Interior Inspection

Once satisfied with the exterior, move inside the cabin. Check the upholstery, dashboard, and trims for any damage or stains. Test all electronic components, including the infotainment system, touchscreen, power windows, central locking, and air conditioning. Ensure there are no warning lights illuminated on the instrument cluster.

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Verify Vehicle Details

It is crucial to match the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and engine number with the documents provided by the dealer. Buyers should also check the manufacturing date to ensure the car is not an older stock unit. This step helps confirm the authenticity and freshness of the vehicle.

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Engine Bay Check

While a detailed mechanical inspection may not always be possible, a basic check under the hood is recommended. Look for any visible oil leaks, loose wiring, or unusual signs. Fluid levels such as engine oil, coolant, and brake fluid should appear adequate and clean.

Tyre And Wheel Condition

Tyres are often overlooked during delivery, but they are critical for safety. Check the tyre manufacturing date on the sidewall and ensure they are recent. All tyres should be in new condition with no signs of wear or damage. Also, confirm that the spare tyre is present and in usable condition.

Accessories And Documentation

Before final delivery, verify that all promised accessories are included. This may include floor mats, a tool kit, spare keys, and user manuals. Additionally, carefully review all documents such as the invoice, insurance papers, warranty booklet, and registration details to avoid discrepancies later.

A proper Pre-Delivery Inspection ensures that buyers receive their new car in the best possible condition. Taking the time to go through these checks can help avoid unexpected issues and provide confidence at the time of delivery.