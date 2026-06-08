2026 Tata Tiago EV Review: Refining The Formula, Not Reinventing It

If you're in the market for a practical, compact electric car for everyday city runs, the Tata Tiago EV continues to make a strong case for itself. With the 2026 facelift, it's not just more appealing to look at, but surprisingly more accessible than before, while still staying well-packaged for urban buyers.

Under the skin, things remain largely unchanged, which means the Tiago EV drives just the way you'd expect-familiar, predictable, and easy to live with.

So, on paper, that covers almost everything you'd want to know before walking into a dealership. But is there more to the story? Let's get behind the wheel and explore the highs and lows of the 2026 Tata Tiago EV facelift.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Design Changes

As expected from an EV, the Tiago continues with a closed-off front fascia, eliminating the need for a traditional grille. However, the updated bumper feels slightly over-styled and lacks a cohesive character.

The Tiago's platform is beginning to show its age, and Tata has addressed this with cosmetic updates aimed at keeping the design fresh. The side profile remains familiar, but now features a contrasting black roof, new alloy wheels, and added chrome detailing.

At the rear, connected tail lamps lend a modern touch, although they may feel slightly excessive for a hatchback of this size.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Interior And Features

The cabin sees the most significant updates. The layout is clean, modern, and functional, avoiding unnecessary use of gloss or piano black finishes.

A new steering wheel and updated digital interfaces add to the sense of freshness. While the dashboard design is appealing at first glance, the execution towards the edges feels inconsistent, and the AC vents appear slightly disproportionate.

Where the Tiago EV impresses is its feature list. It includes a 10.25-inch infotainment system, surround view camera, digital driver's display, automatic climate control, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and keyless ignition.

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A redesigned centre console feels cleaner and more neatly laid out than before. The rubberised pad upfront might look like a wireless charging tray, but don't be mistaken. It's simply an extension of the Tiago ICE design layout, and wireless charging is absent.

All seats come with fixed headrests, and while the front feels acceptable, rear seat comfort is slightly compromised, with the space feeling a bit tight. On the feature front, there's support for 65W USB fast charging, but the lack of a charging socket for rear passengers does stand out as a miss.

At the back of the front seats, you now get multiple layered storage pockets, making it easier to stash away smaller items neatly. The conventional gear lever is gone, replaced by a sleek rotary dial that adds a modern, almost premium feel to the centre console.

Borrowed from higher variants, the updated window switches further elevate the experience, offering a more tactile and upmarket feel than before. It's a subtle upgrade, but one that contributes to the Tiago EV's increasingly refined in-cabin experience.

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For its price point, it is among the most feature-packed offerings in the segment. The Tiago EV continues on the same platform, which means cabin space remains compact. It is best suited for city usage.

Rear AC vents have been added, addressing customer feedback, while the light-themed interior enhances the sense of space. However, lighter upholstery may be harder to maintain in the long run. A surround-view camera has also been added to the package. The inclusion of omniview may not feel strictly necessary given the Tiago EV's compact footprint, but it certainly enhances everyday usability.

Overall fit and finish have improved, though there is still room for refinement.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Performance, Battery, Charging

Mechanically, the Tiago EV remains unchanged. It is offered with two battery pack options: 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. Power outputs stand at 61 hp and 75 hp, respectively. Most EV owners will find themselves relying on home charging for its convenience and cost-effectiveness. Tiago EV now supports faster DC charging, with speeds of up to 65 kW, significantly reducing downtime when you're on the move and in need of a quick top-up.

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On the road, the Tiago EV feels familiar. It is compact, easy to drive, and purpose-built for urban commuting. Acceleration is smooth and progressive, while regenerative braking remains delicate. In real-world conditions, the larger battery pack can deliver a usable range of around 180 kilometres, while the claim is 285 kilometres.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Drive Experience

Tata Motors claims several updates to the Tiago EV's underlying architecture, but out on the road, the experience remains largely familiar. That's not a bad thing. Whether in its petrol or electric form, the Tiago continues to stand out as one of the more comfortable hatchbacks in its class, with a ride quality that feels well-suited to everyday Indian conditions.

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The 170 mm ground clearance further adds to its practicality, allowing it to glide over speed breakers without fuss. The Tiago EV stays true to its city-friendly nature, prioritising ease of use over outright performance. It feels light and intuitive to manoeuvre in tight urban spaces, while maintaining a comfortable rhythm at speeds of 60-80 kmph.

Handling remains largely neutral, and the steering carries a hint of weight. The heft is enough to feel engaging without coming across as lifeless.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Safety And Equipment Upgrade

Safety has taken a step forward with the inclusion of 6 airbags as standard. Add to that features like a surround view camera, cruise control, and multiple convenience features, and the Tiago EV positions itself as a well-rounded package for everyday use.

2026 Tata Tiago EV: Price And Verdict

The Tiago EV starts at around Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), with pricing becoming even more accessible under Tata's battery-as-a-service model at Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant, priced at roughly Rs 10 lakh on-road, offers a feature set that is hard to match in this segment.

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The 2026 Tata Tiago EV builds on its core strengths rather than reinventing itself. With improved features, better packaging, and competitive pricing, it continues to make a strong case as a city-focused electric hatchback. It may not be exciting to drive, but it delivers where it matters: efficiency, practicality, and ease of ownership.

As a second car or a daily commuter, the Tiago EV remains a sensible and compelling choice for urban buyers.