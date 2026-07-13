Tata Sierra EV First Drive Review: Is It Tata's Best Electric SUV Yet?

The monsoon downpours of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, provided a fittingly dramatic backdrop for the first drive of the highly anticipated Tata Sierra EV. As the automotive market increasingly pivots toward electrification, the introduction of the Sierra EV raises a critical question: Is it merely an expansion of Tata Motors' electric portfolio, or does it represent the brand's most refined and capable electric SUV to date? After putting it through its paces across varied terrain, the answer leans strongly toward the latter.

Design: A Modern Homage

In my eyes, the Sierra EV looks significantly more striking than its forthcoming petrol/diesel counterparts. Tata has nailed the front fascia. The new connected DRLs, the closed-off nose treatment, and EV-specific aero elements give it a distinctly modern, tech-forward identity. Crucially, they haven't messed with the iconic silhouette; the massive glasshouse and the overall profile remain largely unchanged, preserving that legendary Sierra DNA.

Interior & Features: Familiar, Yet Futuristic

Step inside, and the layout feels familiar if you've spent time in the ICE version, but the EV treatment brings a few heavy-hitting tech upgrades.

You can now unlock and start the Sierra EV using an NFC card. However, the headline party trick is the new Auto Park Assist, which you can operate from outside the vehicle using just the key fob. Beyond the gimmicks, the cabin is incredibly well-appointed. From the massive 540-degree camera setup to a sprawling infotainment display and a highly premium material finish, the Sierra EV feels like a no-compromise family SUV.

One minor gripe, however: at this price point, the lack of an auto up/down function on the co-driver window feels like an unnecessary cost-cutting measure.

Driving Dynamics: Comfort Over Cornering

The moment you hit the throttle, the electric torque is instantly noticeable. Acceleration is brisk, making overtakes effortless whether you are navigating city traffic or out on the highway.

Dynamically, this isn't a sporty corner-carver. It does not like sudden directional changes. But what it lacks in sharpness, it more than makes up for in sheer comfort. In fact, in the Rs 40-50 lakh segment, this might be the most comfortable electric SUV I have driven. The brakes, however, could do with a slightly sharper initial bite.

AWD and Off-Roading Capability

Tata is offering the Sierra EV with a proper dual-motor All-Wheel Drive (AWD) setup. We put it through a curated off-road obstacle course, and thanks to the heavy battery pack creating a low center of gravity, the SUV felt incredibly planted and composed over rough terrain.

You do need precise throttle modulation, but it easily handled the tricky sections. The only inconsistency we noticed was with the Hill Descent Control - it worked flawlessly on some descents but felt slightly hesitant on others.

Battery, Range & Fast Charging

Tata is offering two battery pack options: a smaller 65 kWh unit and a massive 75 kWh pack. Tata claims the larger battery can deliver a stellar range of up to 665 kilometers on a single charge. You also get multiple driving and terrain modes to optimize range based on the environment. During our test, we got a real-world range of around 445 kilometers.

When it comes to juicing up, the Sierra EV supports 120 kW DC fast charging, allowing you to add roughly 250 kilometers of range in just 15 minutes - a crucial factor for long highway stints.

The Verdict: Should You Buy It?

Absolutely. If you are cross-shopping between the Tata Harrier EV, the Curvv EV, or the new Mahindra BE 6, the Sierra EV deserves a serious test drive. Here is why: It offers the robust specifications of the Harrier EV but likely at a more accessible price point. It is significantly more spacious and practical than the Curvv EV. And crucially, it doesn't suffer from the bouncy, unsettled ride quality seen in cars like the BE 6 or the Windsor EV.

With prices starting at Rs 18.79 Lakh, the electronics feel highly sorted, the comfort is unmatched, and right now, the Sierra EV feels like the most balanced electric SUV in Tata Motors' entire lineup.