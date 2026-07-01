Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Surge 69 Per cent In June 2026

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPVL) reported a strong performance in June 2026, with total sales rising 69 per cent year-on-year to 63,083 units. The growth was driven by robust demand across its product portfolio and a significant increase in electric vehicle (EV) volumes.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales accounted for the bulk of the growth, rising 67 per cent to 62,076 units compared to 37,083 units in June 2025. The company's international business also saw notable improvement, with exports increasing to 1,007 units from 154 units in the same period last year.

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A key highlight of Tata Motors' June performance was the surge in EV sales. Total EV volumes, including domestic and international markets, more than doubled to 14,800 units, up from 5,228 units in June 2025. The strong growth reflects the company's continued focus on electric mobility and increasing acceptance of EVs among Indian buyers.

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For the April-June quarter, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles recorded total sales of 1,82,574 units, marking a 46 per cent increase over 1,24,809 units in the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, "This performance was fueled by robust customer demand and the success of our recent launches. Our leadership in electric mobility further strengthened during the quarter, with EV volumes more than doubling to record 112 per cent growth YoY."

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He added that retail momentum remained strong, with VAHAN registrations growing faster than the overall industry.

"The sustained momentum across both wholesale and retail channels reinforces the growing strength of our portfolio and the positive response from customers across segments," Chandra noted.

While supply constraints affected deliveries of the Sierra during the quarter, the company stated that demand remains strong. Measures are being taken to improve production, which is expected to support faster deliveries from the second quarter onward.