Kia Seltos New Top Variant Launched In India: Price, Features

Kia India has expanded the Seltos lineup with the launch of new GTX (O) and X-Line (O) variants in the Indian market. According to the automaker, prices for the new variants start at Rs 21.56 lakh (ex-showroom). These variants now sit at the top of the Seltos range, replacing the GTX (A) and X-Line (A), which were priced at Rs 19.51 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Meanwhile, the starting price of the SUV continues to be Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

With this variant, the Seltos now gets the ADAS F+, which includes 28 advanced driver assistance features. It represents an upgrade compared to the features already offered on the Seltos. The expanded list includes junction-crossing collision avoidance, lane-change-side and lane-change-oncoming collision alerts, evasive steering assist and highway driving assist, on top of the usual forward collision warning and lane-keeping functions.

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Beyond safety upgrades, both variants come equipped with a Connected Car Navigation Cockpit that supports voice commands in select regional languages, along with a Digital Key, windshield-projected head-up display (HUD), Smart Air Purifier with AQI display, and front and rear dash cams that can be controlled through a mobile app. They also include rain-sensing wipers, one-touch auto up/down functionality for all four power windows with a safety feature, and Kia Connect 2.0 offering more than 85 connected features.

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With these upgrades, the Kia Seltos continues to compete against models like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Honda Elevate, and other models in the same segment.

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In India, the Kia Seltos is available with three engine choices: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol producing 115hp, a 116hp diesel, and a 160hp turbo-petrol. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and CVT for the petrol, a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic for the diesel, and a 6-speed iMT along with a 7-speed DCT for the turbo-petrol.