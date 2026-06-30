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Delhi EV Policy 2026: Electric Cars You Can Buy At Zero Road Tax, Registration Charges

Discover which electric cars, including the new Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e, and Tata Nexon EV, qualify for zero road tax in Delhi under the new EV Policy.

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Delhi EV Policy 2026: Electric Cars You Can Buy At Zero Road Tax, Registration Charges
  • Delhi EV Policy 2026 offers 100% road tax and registration waiver for EVs under Rs 30 lakh
  • Eligible EVs include models from MG, Tata, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia, and BYD
  • Scrapping old petrol or diesel vehicles offers a Rs 1,00,000 incentive towards new EV purchase
What is the process for registering an electric car in Delhi?

The Delhi Government has fundamentally altered the math of buying a new car. With the introduction of the Delhi EV Policy 2026, the state is aggressively pushing buyers away from petrol and diesel by attacking the one thing every car buyer hates: taxes. The standout mandate of this policy is the 100% waiver on road tax and registration charges for electric vehicles. However, there is a hard cap. To claim this massive financial benefit, the electric car you plan on buying must be priced below Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Thus, here is the definitive list of electric cars that qualify for zero road tax and registration under the new rules.

MG Comet EV: Rs 7.62 - Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Tiago EV: Rs 6.99 - Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Punch EV: Rs 9.69 lakh - Rs 12.59 lakh, ex-showroom

MG Windsor EV: Rs 14.09 lakh - Rs 18.59 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Nexon EV: Rs 12.49 lakh - Rs 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Curvv EV: Rs 16.99 lakh - Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom

Mahindra XUV400: Rs 15.49 lakh - Rs 17.69 lakh, ex-showroom

MG ZS EV: Rs Rs 17.99 lakh - 20.49 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Sierra EV: Rs 18.70 lakh - Rs 24.79 lakh, ex-showroom

BYD Atto 3: Rs 24.99 lakh - Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom

Mahindra BE 6: Rs 18.90 lakh - Rs 28.49 lakh, ex-showroom

Mahindra XEV 9e: Rs 21.90 lakh - Rs 31.25 lakh, ex-showroom

Tata Harrier EV: Rs 21.49 lakh - Rs 28.99 lakh, ex-showroom

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Rs 15.99 lakh - Rs 20.01 lakh, ex-showroom

Toyota Urban Cruise Ebella: Rs 23.60 lakh, ex-showroom

Kia Carens Clavis EV: Rs 18 lakh - Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom

Also Read - Explained: Why Delhi's 2028 Petrol Two-Wheeler Ban Is A High-Stakes Move

Scrappage Benefits:

Moreover, to pull polluting cars off the streets, the Delhi government isn't just pushing electric vehicles; they are paying you to scrap your old ones. Backed by a massive Rs 1,500 crore fund dedicated strictly to scrappage incentives, the financial math is hard to ignore. If you scrap an aging internal combustion engine vehicle to buy a new EV, the state hands you a flat, substantial payout of Rs 1,00,000.

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