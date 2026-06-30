Delhi EV Policy 2026: Electric Cars You Can Buy At Zero Road Tax, Registration Charges

- Delhi EV Policy 2026 offers 100% road tax and registration waiver for EVs under Rs 30 lakh
- Eligible EVs include models from MG, Tata, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia, and BYD
- Scrapping old petrol or diesel vehicles offers a Rs 1,00,000 incentive towards new EV purchase
The Delhi Government has fundamentally altered the math of buying a new car. With the introduction of the Delhi EV Policy 2026, the state is aggressively pushing buyers away from petrol and diesel by attacking the one thing every car buyer hates: taxes. The standout mandate of this policy is the 100% waiver on road tax and registration charges for electric vehicles. However, there is a hard cap. To claim this massive financial benefit, the electric car you plan on buying must be priced below Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). Thus, here is the definitive list of electric cars that qualify for zero road tax and registration under the new rules.
MG Comet EV: Rs 7.62 - Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom
Tata Tiago EV: Rs 6.99 - Rs 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom
Tata Punch EV: Rs 9.69 lakh - Rs 12.59 lakh, ex-showroom
MG Windsor EV: Rs 14.09 lakh - Rs 18.59 lakh, ex-showroom
Tata Nexon EV: Rs 12.49 lakh - Rs 17.49 lakh, ex-showroom
Tata Curvv EV: Rs 16.99 lakh - Rs 19.49 lakh, ex-showroom
Mahindra XUV400: Rs 15.49 lakh - Rs 17.69 lakh, ex-showroom
MG ZS EV: Rs Rs 17.99 lakh - 20.49 lakh, ex-showroom
Tata Sierra EV: Rs 18.70 lakh - Rs 24.79 lakh, ex-showroom
BYD Atto 3: Rs 24.99 lakh - Rs 33.99 lakh, ex-showroom
Mahindra BE 6: Rs 18.90 lakh - Rs 28.49 lakh, ex-showroom
Mahindra XEV 9e: Rs 21.90 lakh - Rs 31.25 lakh, ex-showroom
Tata Harrier EV: Rs 21.49 lakh - Rs 28.99 lakh, ex-showroom
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Rs 15.99 lakh - Rs 20.01 lakh, ex-showroom
Toyota Urban Cruise Ebella: Rs 23.60 lakh, ex-showroom
Kia Carens Clavis EV: Rs 18 lakh - Rs 25 lakh, ex-showroom
Also Read - Explained: Why Delhi's 2028 Petrol Two-Wheeler Ban Is A High-Stakes Move
Scrappage Benefits:
Moreover, to pull polluting cars off the streets, the Delhi government isn't just pushing electric vehicles; they are paying you to scrap your old ones. Backed by a massive Rs 1,500 crore fund dedicated strictly to scrappage incentives, the financial math is hard to ignore. If you scrap an aging internal combustion engine vehicle to buy a new EV, the state hands you a flat, substantial payout of Rs 1,00,000.