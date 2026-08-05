Nissan Tekton Review: 770 Km Of Driving In Ladakh Via Gonbo Rangjon And Shinku La



What happens when your first proper drive of a new SUV is not a quick run around the town, but a 770 km journey into the Himalayas? To find the answer to this question - Nissan handed us over the keys of the new Tekton. This certainly instigated some curiosity about the Tekton, but patience is what played well. We set off from Chandigarh and headed towards Leh via Manali and Padum. Over three days, the road changed constantly - from quick highways and sweeping corners to broken surfaces, steep climbs and tight mountain sections at altitude where small commercial planes operate. For a new midsize SUV entering an already crowded segment, it was quite a way to make a first impression. But did it? Read on to find out.

Nissan Tekton Design: Duster In Nissan Skin?

The Nissan Tekton is based on the same CMF-B platform as the Renault Duster, but Nissan has worked to give the SUV a distinct visual identity. There are clear design cues inspired by the larger Nissan Patrol, particularly at the front.

A wide chrome-accented grille is flanked by C-shaped LED DRLs and sleek LED headlamps. The upright bonnet, chunky skid plate, and muscular bumper give the front-end a more imposing appearance.

Along the sides, squared-off wheel arches, flush roof rails, and 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels add to its SUV character. At the rear, connected LED tail-lamps and a prominent 'TEKTON' mascot complete the look. Despite sharing its underpinnings with the Duster, the Tekton does not come across as a simple badge-engineered alternative.

Nissan Tekton Cabin: Well-Equipped With Features

Inside, the Tekton uses a tri-tone combination of beige and burgundy with rose-gold accents. The dashboard has a clean, driver-focused layout, featuring a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google Built-in, alongside a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

The equipment list is extensive. It gets powered and ventilated front seats with lumbar adjustment, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, 48-colour ambient lighting and an Arkamys 3D surround sound system. While the front seats are ventilated, the ventilation itself is not particularly effective. Even after using it for extended periods, the cooling effect feels relatively mild.

Talking of second-row comfort, it is good for passengers for the larger chunk of audience. However, taller occupants might be annoyed by the limited underthigh support in an otherwise comfortable bench. Rear window sunshades are missing, though, and would have been a useful addition, especially on long road trips in summers of North India.

Sadly, the front door pockets are not large enough to accommodate a one-litre water bottle, which may sound insignificant but becomes noticeable when you spend several days on the road. Boot capacity stands at 700 litres and can expand to 1,789 litres with the rear seats folded, providing plenty of room for luggage on longer journeys.

Nissan Tekton Performance: A Spirited Drive To Ladakh?

For this drive, I was behind the wheel of the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that came paired to a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The engine felt refined and responsive, with enough performance in reserve for quick overtakes. The DCT works well with the engine, delivering smooth and timely shifts for the most part. Whether we were cruising on open highways or making our way through the mountains, the powertrain felt well-suited to long-distance touring.

The front seats offer good support, which makes a difference when you are spending several hours behind the wheel every day. Over three days of driving, long stints did not become particularly tiring. Visibility is another useful attribute on the Tekton. The large windscreen and windows provide a generous view of the road and surroundings. On narrow mountain sections, where judging the edges and keeping an eye on approaching traffic becomes crucial, that extra visibility remained particularly helpful.

The suspension strikes a sensible balance between comfort and stability. It absorbs rough surfaces and broken patches well without feeling excessively soft. Our route had no shortage of twisty roads, and the Tekton remained composed through the corners while also dealing comfortably with some seriously broken stretches. Braking performance is reassuring too. The response feels precise, and there is good stopping power across different speeds - an important factor when dealing with steep climbs, descents and unpredictable mountain traffic.

Overall, the Tekton feels tuned more towards predictable and comfortable progress than outright sportiness. For an SUV expected to handle everyday duties as well as long-distance journeys, that approach makes sense.

Nissan Tekton Fuel Efficiency: Three Stages, Nearly 770 km

For starters, our journey was divided into three stages. I drove 304 km from Chandigarh to Manali, where the Tekton returned between 11.5 and 12 km/l. The next 290 km from Manali to Padum resulted in a figure of 11 km/l.

On the final 175 km stretch from Padum to Leh, the Tekton returned 10.5 km/l. Importantly, these figures were achieved with the air conditioning running throughout the drive.

Considering the challenging terrain, frequent altitude changes, varied road conditions, and the distance covered, I would call these fuel-efficiency figures - respectable, for this particular journey.

Nissan Tekton: More Than Just A City SUV!

Over three days, the Tekton encountered fast highways, winding mountain roads, broken surfaces, high-altitude passes, and long hours on the move. It was a demanding first encounter, but one that offered a much clearer picture of the SUV than a conventional city drive would have.

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The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, DCT unit, and suspension together made the Tekton a potent cruiser on every terrain. Yes, there are shortcomings. There's room to improve front-seat ventilation, add rear sunshades, deeper front-door pockets, and increased under-thigh support. The journey was long, intimidating, but it showed that the Tekton is comfortable, even beyond everyday city driving.

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The Nissan Tekton's success in a rather hotly-contested segment is a question only time will tell, but with over 770 kilometers added to the odometer reading, there's one thing to say out loud - the Tekton's is a strong contender in the business, if anything.