Nissan Tekton Variants Explained: Best Value-For-Money Option Revealed

Nissan has returned to the midsize SUV space with the Tekton, and its variant spread is wide enough to suit both budget-focused buyers and those looking for a more feature-rich package. The model is positioned as a badge-engineered version of the Renault Duster, but Nissan has given it its own styling, cabin themes and equipment mix. Prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh and go up to Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Tekton: Powertrain

The Tekton is offered with two turbo-petrol engines. The entry-level 1.0-litre three-cylinder unit produces 100 hp and 166 Nm, and comes only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Higher trims get a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with 163 hp and 280 Nm, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic.

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That engine choice matters because it shapes the variant value more than anything else. Buyers looking for the more usable and stronger motor will naturally be drawn to the higher trims, especially where the automatic option is available.

Visia: Rs 10.49 lakh

The base Visia is priced at Rs 10.49 lakh and is focused on essentials rather than extras. It gets LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail-lights, six airbags, ESC, traction control, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors, a 7-inch digital instrument display and manual AC. It also includes features such as a soft-touch dashboard trim, four power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs and a four-speaker Arkamys audio system.

Visia+: Rs 11.14 lakh

At Rs 11.14 lakh, the Visia+ adds a 9-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls and a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines.

Acenta: Rs 11.79 lakh to 14.99 lakh

It adds a 10.1-inch infotainment system, roof rails, shark fin antenna, smart key, push-button start, walk-away lock, 60:40 split rear seat, rear centre armrest and rear defogger. DCT variants also get cruise control, paddle shifters, an electronic parking brake with auto hold and rear disc brakes.

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N-Connecta: Rs 13.69 lakh to 16.49 lakh

It adds a panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, connected LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, auto-folding mirrors, an auto-dimming IRVM, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, blue semi-leatherette upholstery and a six-speaker Arkamys surround audio system. This is also where the 163hp engine and automatic gearbox combination start to make more sense for buyers who want performance, features and comfort.

Tekna: Rs 15.39 lakh to 17.79 lakh

The Tekna, priced between Rs 15.39 lakh and Rs 17.79 lakh, adds a stronger safety and convenience package. It gets ventilated front seats, a powered driver's seat, ambient lighting, blind-spot warning, traffic sign recognition, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist and driver drowsiness warning. For someone who values ADAS and connected features, this is a well-balanced trim.

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Tekna+: Rs 16.49 lakh to 18.59 lakh

The top Tekna+ costs between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 18.59 lakh. It adds a powered tailgate, 360-degree camera, 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google, OTA updates and maps in the driver's display. It is the most complete Tekton, but also the most expensive.

Best Value Pick

The N-Connecta is the value-for-money choice in the Tekton range. It brings most of the features buyers expect in this segment, including the panoramic sunroof, larger displays, premium trim and the option of the stronger 163hp engine with either manual or automatic transmission.