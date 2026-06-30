Delhi's EV Policy 2.0: What It Means For Legacy 2-Wheelers And Repair Shops

Delhi has made its biggest electric mobility bet yet. But it isn't on cars.

The national capital's new EV Policy 2.0 puts the spotlight on the vehicles that dominate its roads every day -- motorcycles, scooters and auto-rickshaws. The logic is simple. If Delhi wants cleaner air and lower emissions, it has to electrify the vehicles people use the most.

The policy lays out an ambitious roadmap. From phasing in electric auto-rickshaws to pushing electric two-wheelers as the default choice over the coming years, it signals that the next phase of India's EV journey will be about mass adoption, not niche buyers.

Industry leaders say the policy is a step in the right direction. But they also caution that incentives alone won't be enough. Charging stations, financing, after-sales support and consumer confidence will determine whether the policy rollout succeeds.

Why Are Two-Wheelers At The Centre Of Delhi's EV Strategy?

The answer lies in the numbers.

Two-wheelers account for the largest share of vehicles on Delhi's roads. Every day, millions of commuters depend on motorcycles and scooters for work, education and daily travel. Electrifying this segment can therefore deliver a far bigger environmental impact than focusing only on passenger cars.

According to Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, motorcycles represent "the backbone of personal mobility" and offer the biggest opportunity to accelerate electrification at scale.

She said Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 creates a clear roadmap by combining consumer incentives, charging infrastructure expansion and long-term ecosystem investments. According to her, such policy certainty gives both buyers and manufacturers the confidence to invest in electric mobility.

Agrawal added that the industry's responsibility now extends beyond making electric motorcycles. Manufacturers must build products that can genuinely replace petrol bikes on performance, safety, reliability and overall ownership experience.

Delhi's EV Push Could Prove Disruptive For Many

In China, when the government wanted people to switch to electric vehicles, it made number plates for combustion engine vehicles extremely expensive. Most people could not afford them. As a result, Chinese citizens shifted to EVs. The policy was rolled out province by province. Today, Beijing's roads are far quieter and air quality has improved compared to a decade ago.

India, for obvious reasons, cannot enforce such strict measures. However, Delhi's EV policy rollout could be equally disruptive (if not more) as its impact will not be uniform across players. Major two-wheeler makers will have to step up and compete with EV-focused companies that have been building electric scooters since their inception.

While large companies like Honda, Bajaj, Hero and TVS now have EV line-ups, most of their earnings still come from petrol vehicles. It is also harder for large corporations to quickly adapt and change direction compared to smaller firms. Speaking on this, Naveen Gupta, Founder & CEO of Trev Mobility, said, "The policy is limited to Delhi, so the financial impact, if any, will not be dramatic. Besides, they all have investments in EVs. For instance, Hero has a significant investment in Ather."

Apart from automakers, repair shop owners may also be hit by Delhi's EV push. Their livelihood largely depends on servicing combustion engines. When asked if they can seamlessly shift to EV repairs, Gupta said, "They can still work on braking and suspension, but not on engines. EV systems are like a black box and very different from combustion engines. It may be uncomfortable initially, but people will have to adapt."

He added, "Overall, Delhi's new EV policy is a positive step. People in Delhi-NCR deserve better air quality, and this policy moves in that direction. China faced a similar challenge and has managed to control pollution over time."

Delhi's Policy About More Than Just Selling EVs

For many in the industry, Delhi's latest policy marks a shift in thinking. Instead of merely encouraging people to buy electric vehicles, it attempts to build an ecosystem where EVs become the default mode of transport.

Hari Krishna, Founder & CEO of Green Drive Mobility, said the phased transition towards registering only electric auto-rickshaws from 2027 and electric two-wheelers from 2028 provides much-needed policy clarity.

He also pointed to the proposed investment of Rs 15,000 crore over the next four years as evidence of Delhi's long-term commitment to electric mobility.

However, Krishna stressed that policy announcements must be matched by execution. He said expanding charging infrastructure, improving financing options, strengthening after-sales service and ensuring smooth implementation will be critical to building consumer confidence and helping businesses scale.

Major 2-wheeler companies like Honda, Bajaj, Hero and TVS already have EV line-ups.

Shared Mobility Could Be The Biggest Winner

The policy's impact may be felt even more strongly in commercial transport.

Ride-hailing fleets, rental operators and shared mobility companies collectively cover far more kilometres than privately owned vehicles. Electrifying these fleets can therefore reduce emissions at a much faster pace.

Naveen Gupta believes fleet electrification is one of the most significant aspects of the new framework. He said shared mobility operators play a major role in urban transportation, making them critical to improving air quality and reducing dependence on conventional fuels.

But Gupta argued that simply replacing petrol vehicles with electric ones is not enough.

The ecosystem around EVs has to evolve simultaneously. That means reliable charging infrastructure, better vehicle utilisation models, financing support, driver adoption and greater consumer trust.

He said the next phase of India's EV transition will be defined by creating mobility solutions that are reliable, convenient and experience-driven rather than merely putting more electric vehicles on the road.

For Delhi's EV Policy 2.0 to succeed, charging stations have to expand rapidly.

Delhi's EV Policy 2.0: Clean Mobility Ambitions

If implemented effectively, the policy could reshape how millions of people commute every day while creating fresh opportunities for manufacturers, charging companies, fleet operators and financing firms.

The challenge, however, begins now.

Consumer incentives may attract early buyers, but sustained adoption will depend on whether charging networks expand fast enough, financing becomes easier, and EV ownership becomes as convenient as owning a petrol vehicle.

For Delhi, the success of the policy will not be measured only by the number of electric vehicles sold. It will depend on whether electric mobility becomes the easiest, most practical choice for everyday commuters.

"This move has the potential to significantly accelerate electric two-wheeler adoption, reduce vehicular emissions, and support the city's broader sustainability goals. With the right ecosystem in place, Delhi can set a strong benchmark for electric mobility adoption across India," said Ayush Lohia, CEO, Youdha.