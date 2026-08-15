"No Other Option Left": Bengaluru Man Gets Off Auto, Walks 2 Km Home Amid Traffic Jam

Bengaluru's traffic has once again drawn attention after a man shared how heavy congestion left him with no choice but to leave his autorickshaw and walk home. A short stretch near a busy junction became so crowded that the auto moved very slowly for nearly half an hour.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shivang mentioned that he had paid Rs 150 for an auto-rickshaw. However, to reach home sooner, he had to get off about one to two kilometers short of his destination and cover the remaining distance on foot.

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He explained that after getting the auto for Rs 150, he got stuck in heavy traffic near the intersection. According to him, a nearby road looked clear, but the congestion at the intersection was so severe that it took about 25-30 minutes just to reach that point.

Shivang stated that even after getting out of the auto, his home was still about one to two kilometers away. Left with no other option, he decided to walk the rest of the way to get home faster.

He noted that the road to the left of the intersection was nearly empty, whereas a massive traffic jam prevailed right next to it. The video clearly shows the stark contrast in traffic conditions between the two roads.

Shivang's frustration wasn't just about the long traffic jam; he was also disappointed that, despite paying Rs 150, the auto-rickshaw could not drop him all the way home.