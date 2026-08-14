Anupama Addresses "Gold Digger" Tag, Reveals She Postponed The Engagement

Anupama Parameswaran has been making headlines for being candid about her healing journey after getting out of a controlling relationship. The actress, earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with Dhruv Vikram, has now addressed the “gold digger” label and shared how she kept postponing her engagement.

In an interview with Dhanya Varma, Anupama revealed that within three months of dating, her partner started talking about their engagement. The actress felt it was too early. “I was the one who constantly delayed that engagement because I knew this wasn't love. It was just desperation to get me to quit acting.”

She continued, “To those who call me a gold digger, if I hadn't rejected that engagement proposal, I would have married that person, and it would have ultimately ended in divorce.” She also revealed that whenever her partner's family asked about engagement, she used to avoid it. “Whenever they asked, I would say, ‘I feel that the person is very young; we need a little more time; this is not the right time.' As for having children, we could consider egg freezing. In this relationship, I postponed the engagement multiple times,” Anupama shared.

She opened up about the toxic nature of the relationship and shared that her ex-boyfriend started to control each aspect of her professional as well as personal life. Calling it “narcissistic abuse”, the actress noted that the man began changing her drastically without her even noticing it.

“Many people are not aware of narcissistic abuse. One day he will be Remo. I will be showered with love and care and will possibly feel like the luckiest person alive. However, the next day he will be Anniyan. It will be the most brutal side, and he will not care a hoot about what is happening around him.

“The same person will play Ambi the next day, apologising to me for his mistakes and crying like a baby. He will promise to never repeat the mistakes, but then again the love cycle continues,” she added.

Previously, Anupama has also been vocal about being in a controlling relationship and healing from it. Although she did not take the name of her ex-partners, many believed that it was Dhruv Vikram, as the two sparked dating rumours back in 2025.