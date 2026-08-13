Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Plot Revealed, Film Gets 'A' Certificate Ahead Of August 26 Release

Yash's much-awaited action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is all set to hit the big screens on August 26. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), clearing the way for its theatrical release.

According to the CBFC certification details, Toxic was certified by the Bengaluru regional office on August 13, 2026. The certificate lists the film's language as Kannada and its certified length as 194.12 metres.

The official plot summary of the film reads, "A gangster navigates the complexities of loyalty, morality, and the struggle for personal redemption in a post-independence Goa where violence and jealousy reign. With its atmospheric world, brutal action sequences, and morally conflicted characters, the film explores the price one must pay for love and for finding redemption amidst the darkness."

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. Written and shot in Kannada and English, the film will have dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The movie boasts a stellar cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

ALSO READ: 'I Am A Difficult Person To Be With': Yash Praises Wife Radhika Pandit For Supporting Him Through Toxic Shoot