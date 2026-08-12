Watch: Ahead Of <i>Toxic</i>, Yash's Wife Radhika Pandit Shares Video Of Their Engagement Ring Exchange

Yash and Radhika Pandit are a match made in heaven. The duo often serve major couple goals. On August 12, Radhika shared a loved-up video from their engagement day, which took place 10 years ago.

Radhika also penned a sweet caption alongside the video. It read, "10 years engaged, a lifetime in love.. our favourite story, still being written. 12/8/2016. You will always be my favourite YES." Watch it here:

The video grabbed netizens' attention as soon as it was shared on social media. It features a young Yash and Radhika getting ready for their engagement, followed by moments with their family members. The clip also captures the moment they put rings on each other's fingers.

Talking about Yash, he is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Toxic. The movie is set to release in cinemas on August 26. A few days ago, the cast, including Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, and Kiara Advani, attended an event for the film. Yash attended the event with Radhika.

At the event, Yash, who plays the lead role in Toxic, revealed that the film required him to spend a significant amount of time working on his physical appearance and changing his look for different parts of the story. He credited Radhika for supporting him throughout the process.

"I want to thank my wife. It's not easy to be associated with me in any way. I am a difficult person to be with. This particular film was really demanding, and I pushed myself beyond my comfort zone. I had 2-3 different looks, and too much time was required. She has been a big support for me," Yash said.

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The action thriller was shot in English and Kannada and will also be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi are also part of the cast.



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