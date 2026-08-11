'Fake Hair, Real Bump': Anne Hathaway Hits Back At Trolls Who Questioned Her Pregnancy

Pregnancy may be different for every woman, but apparently that still hasn't stopped people from acting like experts on someone else's body. Anne Hathaway recently found herself dealing with exactly that after some social media users questioned whether her baby bump was even real.

The actor, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, attended the premiere of her upcoming film The End of Oak Street in a halter top and low-rise jeans that showed off her growing belly.

Some users decided to scrutinise her appearance and claimed that the bump looked fake.

Anne, however, wasn't interested in letting the comments slide.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo of herself outside the premiere and captioned it, "Fake hair, real bump."

The post quickly drew support from fans, with many calling out the strange obsession with questioning a pregnant woman's body.

One user wrote, "It is an extra special type of weird for ppl to comment that they think it's a fake bump."

Others simply showered Anne with compliments. One fan wrote, "You look incredible!!" while another cheered her on with, "slayyy, momshieee."

The Devil Wears Prada star announced her pregnancy earlier this year. She and Shulman are already parents to two sons, Jonathan and Jack. This will be their third child together.

Meanwhile, Anne is gearing up for the release of The End of Oak Street, which is set to hit theatres on August 14. Directed by David Robert Mitchell, the film also stars Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella and Christian Convery.