Aksharaa Haasan Says Comparisons With Sister Shruti Became "Noise" Over Time

Aksharaa Haasan is getting attention for her role as Nivi in the science fiction film Simulacra, a story that explores a future where technology can erase human memories. Being part of the Haasan family comes with its own set of expectations.

As a daughter of Kamal Haasan and Shruti Haasan's sister, people often connect her work with her famous family. She feels that some may have compared her with Shruti and tried to make it look like the sisters were competing with each other.

For Aksharaa, that pressure never affected her because of the support she receives at home. She says her family has always encouraged both sisters to follow their own paths and become the best versions of themselves.

Speaking with Mid Day, Akshara Haasan said, “Maybe outside people did try to pit us against each other, but we as a family have each other's back. Therefore, we didn't really feel the pressure.”

“If at home, you're allowed to be the best version of yourself, then the rest of it somehow ends up becoming noise after a while.”

Akshara added that her parents have always taught her to stay humble and put her best effort. They encouraged her to work hard and give her full attention to whatever career she chooses.

“People assume that we get things easily, but we also get rejected. There are a lot of us who choose to earn that respect on our own. I've done it on my own so far, and I know my parents are there if I need help. I've been told mean things as well, but I cannot stop anyone from having their opinions.”

Akshara Haasan and Satyajeet Dubey-starrer Simulacra, directed by Pankaj Sawant, is streaming on the Waves OTT platform.